Oura launches smaller Ring 5 in Australia & New Zealand

Oura has launched the Oura Ring 5 in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, describing it as 40 per cent smaller than the previous model.

The titanium ring features redesigned sensing systems, battery life of up to a week and a new charging case. It comes in sizes 6 to 13, with silver and black base finishes, and premium options including gold, stealth, brushed silver and deep rose.

Pricing starts at AUD $649 in Australia and NZD $799 in New Zealand for standard finishes. Premium finishes cost AUD $799 and NZD $999. Oura membership is priced at AUD $9.99 a month or AUD $109.99 a year in Australia, and NZD $11.99 a month or NZD $139.99 a year in New Zealand.

Oura is positioning the release as a major hardware update after reworking the ring's mechanical, electrical, optical, battery and sensing architecture. The smaller design is intended to make the device easier to wear throughout the day while maintaining measurement accuracy.

Tom Hale, Chief Executive officer at Oura, said: "Oura Ring 5 is a big step toward our vision of giving every body a voice.

"By reimagining Oura Ring 5 to be smaller, easier to wear, and pairing it with our most advanced software yet, we're making it possible for many more people to wear Oura every day-and to benefit from the personalised, predictive health insights that come with it."

Design changes

Oura said the new model uses lower-profile sensor domes, stronger LEDs and 12 signal pathways to improve readings across different finger types and skin tones. The ring also has a tougher physical vapour deposition coating for scratch resistance, and is rated dust resistant and waterproof to 100 metres under IP68 standards.

Holly Shelton, Chief Product Officer at Oura, said the company had to redesign core parts of the device to reduce its size. "Oura Ring 5 is the most significant leap in smart ring history. To make something 40 percent smaller without sacrificing an ounce of accuracy, we had to rethink every assumption - the sensors, the battery, the architecture, the geometry of the ring itself.

"The result is the most capable wearable we've ever made-small enough to fit seamlessly into everyday life, and significant enough to set a new standard."

Software updates

Alongside the hardware, Oura introduced several software features for new and existing users. These include Live Activity Tracking, which lets users start a workout in the Oura app and follow pace and distance on their phone, with support for connected heart rate monitors.

Oura also expanded its device-finding tool with Locate, which supports multiple devices and adds an in-app search mode for rings and charging cases. A new time-based data deletion tool will let users remove app data from a selected period while keeping the rest of their account history intact.

Some of the software additions focus on women's health. Menopause Insights includes a questionnaire called the Menopause Impact Scale, which asks users about areas such as sleep, mood, cognition and daily functioning, then presents the results in a dashboard within the app.

Cycle Insights has also been updated for users of hormonal birth control, including pills, patches, intrauterine devices and implants. The feature is designed to show how biometrics shift over time across hormone and hormone-free days.

Another addition, Lab Uploads, allows users to import laboratory and blood test results into the app and view them alongside data collected by the ring. This feature will be available globally in English on Oura Ring Gen3 devices and later generations.

Retail rollout

In Australia and New Zealand, Oura Ring 5 will be sold through the company's website and selected retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon and Noel Leeming. Oura advises buyers to use a new sizing kit, as the smaller shape may affect fit even for people who already own an earlier generation ring.

The charging case will be sold separately as an accessory for Oura Ring 5. It is designed to hold up to a month of battery charge and supports wireless charging.

Users can pair and switch among multiple Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 5 devices on one account at no extra cost. Menopause Insights and Hormonal Birth Control are already available globally on Oura Ring Gen3 and later devices, while Live Activity Tracking, Locate and Data Deletion will also extend to those newer generations.

Oura says it has millions of members worldwide and works with 1,000 ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine.