Meadow Fresh launches fantasy league with real cows

Meadow Fresh has launched a fantasy sports-style competition based on real-world data from dairy cows in New Zealand. Players draft animals into a virtual team and compete for a top prize of $20,000.

The game, Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd, uses milking outputs and behavioural data from a herd at Nottingham Dairy Farm in North Otago. Players select cows, set weekly line-ups, and appoint a captain cow. Results are determined by farm data rather than simulated performance.

Fantasy sports competitions typically revolve around professional athletes and league statistics. Meadow Fresh has applied the same structure to dairy farming, with points linked to on-farm performance and activity data.

Players draft from a roster of real cows wearing solar-powered smart collars made by New Zealand agri-tech company Halter. The collars track each animal's location, behaviour, and movement, feeding data into the game's scoring system.

How it works

The competition runs over six rounds. Participants build a team before the opening round and compete in leagues. The overall winner after the final round receives the $20,000 prize.

Meadow Fresh is positioning the project as both entertainment and a window into modern farm operations and on-farm technology.

Tav Hughes, a content creator and ambassador for the project, said the format could connect audiences who rarely see the production side of dairy.

"I love anything that helps bridge the gap between town and country. Most people only ever see the finished dairy products on the supermarket shelves, not the tech, care and effort behind them," Hughes said.

He added: "Fantasy Herd is a crack-up idea, but it's also educational and uniquely Kiwi. I reckon people are going to get hooked.

"Or at least until my darling COW HABUNGA takes home the gold!"

Brand marketing

For Meadow Fresh, the game sits at the intersection of consumer marketing and sector storytelling, using a familiar digital format to frame dairy farming as a data-driven activity with measurable outcomes.

Jen Jones, marketing manager at Meadow Fresh, said the company wanted to present dairy in a contemporary way and respond to shifting perceptions of the sector.

"Although dairy remains one of New Zealand's defining industries, its place in Kiwi culture has evolved," Jones said.

"With Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd, we wanted to shine a positive light on dairy by creating something unexpected, entertaining, and true to what modern dairy really looks like. It's exciting and high tech," she said.

Data and collars

Halter's involvement adds a commercial farm technology element to a consumer-facing game. Smart collars and data platforms are increasingly common across parts of the agriculture sector, including pasture-based dairy systems. They provide farmers with information on herd location and activity, alongside tools for day-to-day management.

Helen Moore, VP marketing and growth at Halter, said the same data used on farms is being surfaced for the game.

"Halter's collars monitor every cow's location, behaviour, and movement. This gives farmers a valuable tool to maximise their productivity and to care for their animals. We're stoked to surface the data and insights that Halter farms rely on, and bring it to everyday Kiwis," Moore said.

On-farm reaction

The herd at Nottingham Dairy Farm supplies the real-world data. Tim Richards, the North Otago farmer whose animals appear in the league, said the game has sparked conversation on site as well as online.

"The cows don't even know they're athletes yet, but we've been laughing over who should be captain. If a bit of friendly competition helps people appreciate the care behind the dairy products in their fridge, that's amazing," Richards said.

The draft period opens on 9 February, a week before the first round. Players then have time to select cows, set their teams, and join a league ahead of the six-round schedule.

The champion will be the player with the highest total score at the end of six rounds, based on farm output and behaviour data from the herd.