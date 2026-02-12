Fantasy dairy league turns real New Zealand cows into stars

Meadow Fresh has launched an online fantasy league that uses live data from a working dairy herd, as brands and agri-tech firms look for new ways to reach consumers and showcase modern farming.

The game, Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd, invites players to draft real cows into a team and score points based on on-farm metrics. A top prize of $20,000 will go to the highest overall score after six rounds.

Fantasy sports have grown globally across football, cricket and other codes, with points driven by match statistics. Meadow Fresh is applying the same structure to dairy, using production and behavioural data from cows at Nottingham Dairy Farm in North Otago, New Zealand.

How it works

Players select a line-up from the herd and choose a "captain cow". Points are allocated using live farm data, including milking output and behavioural information.

Each animal wears a solar-powered smart collar supplied by Halter, a New Zealand ag-tech company. The collars track location, movement and behaviour, which farmers use for day-to-day livestock management.

Halter's involvement adds a consumer-facing layer to technology that has largely operated in the background of farm operations. It also reflects a broader trend in agriculture, where sensor data and automated monitoring have moved from early adoption to more mainstream use on large farms.

"Halter's collars monitor every cow's location, behaviour, and movement. This gives farmers a valuable tool to maximise their productivity and to care for their animals. We're stoked to surface the data and insights that Halter farms rely on, and bring it to everyday Kiwis," said Helen Moore, VP Marketing and Growth at Halter.

Brand strategy

The project sits at the intersection of marketing and agri-tech, with Meadow Fresh pitching the league as both entertainment and a window into dairy operations. It is positioned as a way to make dairy farming more visible to people who rarely see farm work beyond the supermarket aisle.

"Although dairy remains one of New Zealand's defining industries, its place in Kiwi culture has evolved," said Jen Jones, Meadow Fresh marketing manager.

"With Meadow Fresh Fantasy Herd, we wanted to shine a positive light on dairy by creating something unexpected, entertaining, and true to what modern dairy really looks like-it's exciting and high tech," Jones said.

Meadow Fresh has also enlisted campaign ambassador Tav Hughes, a content creator described as a "champion of Kiwi culture". The brand is leaning into humour and local identity, while keeping the mechanics similar to established fantasy competitions.

"I love anything that helps bridge the gap between town and country. Most people only ever see the finished dairy products on the supermarket shelves, not the tech, care and effort behind them," Hughes said.

"Fantasy Herd is a crack-up idea, but it's also educational and uniquely Kiwi. I reckon people are going to get hooked-at least until my darling COW HABUNGA takes home the gold!" he said.

On-farm impact

The cows used in the game belong to North Otago farmer Tim Richards, whose operation provides the data feed that underpins the scoring system. Richards said the league has sparked interest among farm staff as well as online players.

"The cows don't even know they're athletes yet, but we've been laughing over who should be captain. If a bit of friendly competition helps people appreciate the care behind the dairy products in their fridge, that's amazing," Richards said.

The focus on individual animals also reflects a shift in how farms talk about productivity and animal welfare. With smart collars and similar tools, farms can monitor individual behaviour and movement for herd management and health decisions. Turning those data points into a public contest offers consumers a view of dairy production that goes beyond volume and price.

The draft window opens one week before the first round, giving players time to build a herd, select a captain and join a league. The competition runs for six rounds, after which the highest-scoring player will be named Fantasy Herd Champion and receive the $20,000 prize.