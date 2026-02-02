One NZ adds satellite data & WhatsApp calling service

One NZ has expanded its satellite-to-mobile service beyond texting, adding limited data access for a set of apps and voice calling through WhatsApp for eligible customers.

The company said customers have now sent 10 million satellite text messages since the service launched with texting in December 2024. One NZ said the service runs over Starlink's Direct-to-Cell satellite network, which it described as having 650 satellites.

Data and calling

The update adds access to a selection of apps when customers sit outside One NZ's traditional mobile coverage and have a line of sight to the sky. One NZ also said eligible customers can place voice calls through WhatsApp over the satellite link.

"Satellite texting changed the game for New Zealanders, who are now safer and better connected because of this service. But it was always a starting point for One NZ customers," said Joe Goddard, Experience and Commercial Director, One NZ.

"We're now taking things to the next level rolling out data, giving customers with an eligible phone and plan access to important information like weather and maps while outside of traditional mobile coverage - and letting them keep in touch with friends and family with satellite calling on WhatsApp when they have line of sight to the sky," said Goddard.

One NZ said its satellite-to-mobile service covers areas where mobile signal did not previously reach. It said this equates to around 40% of New Zealand's landmass.

Eligible devices

One NZ said it worked with Samsung ahead of the wider launch. It said it provided early access to satellite data for customers using Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 or Flip7 FE devices on an eligible plan.

The company said it has now opened the satellite data service to customers with an Apple iPhone 13 and above. It said it plans to add more phone models in the coming months.

"Samsung has been an awesome partner in preparing to roll out data via Starlink's satellite constellation. This is truly cutting-edge work and we're thankful for their hard work to get us to this point. I'd also like to thank Meta, who sent engineers down to Aotearoa in 2025 to perform WhatsApp testing with our teams, helping us refine the experience in the run up to launch," said Goddard.

App shortlist

One NZ listed the apps available over the satellite data service as WhatsApp including Meta AI, Google Maps, AllTrails, Plan My Walk, Accuweather, and X. The company did not specify the performance level customers should expect across these apps. It said functionality is limited.

"Accessing the data service works in the same way as our satellite TXT service, with phones picking up the satellite when out of range of our mobile signal," said Goddard.

One NZ positioned the service around use in remote locations and for outdoor travel. It cited examples including tramping on Great Barrier, deep sea fishing, and travel through Arthur's Pass.

"We've heard from many Kiwi this summer who've been relying on our satellite service while tramping on Great Barrier, deep sea fishing, and travelling through the Arthur's Pass to name but a few. We've also heard examples of how One NZ Satellite has provided reassuring connection during emergency situations. We're excited to hear how the addition of data keeps our customers better connected," said Goddard.

Developer work

Alongside the consumer rollout, One NZ said it is working with app developer Smudge on preparations for more local applications to run on the satellite data service.

The company framed the move as relevant for businesses with staff working outside standard coverage. It referenced its earlier satellite Internet of Things work.

"Having been first in the world to launch our satellite IoT service in 2025, we know that businesses in New Zealand will find expanded data coverage super valuable. Anyone with a remote field force or who travels for work will be safer and can get more done with One NZ Satellite," said Goddard.

One NZ said Plan My Walk has recently become enabled for its satellite data service. It said it expects more New Zealand apps to join the list alongside the international services already offered.

"We're excited to see a Kiwi app, Plan My Walk, become satellite enabled recently, and we hope to see even more Kiwi apps launch soon, to add to the international ones currently being offered," said Goddard.

One NZ said the service requires an eligible plan and device and a clear line of sight to the sky, and it described app functionality as limited. It also flagged fair use and capacity control settings for the satellite service.