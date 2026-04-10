One NZ readies satellite texts as Cyclone Vaianu nears

One NZ is preparing to expand access to its satellite texting service if Cyclone Vaianu disrupts mobile coverage in New Zealand. Its network is operating normally at present.

Extreme weather can affect mobile connectivity if power supplies or fibre lines are cut, with exposed and rural areas particularly at risk. Customers are being urged to charge phones and other essential devices before the storm reaches the country.

If the ground-based mobile network goes down, customers with compatible 4G and 5G handsets in affected areas would be able to send and receive text messages via satellite. The service, delivered in partnership with Starlink, requires a clear line of sight to the sky.

The move would widen access to a fall-back service for use when conventional coverage is unavailable. Satellite texting could help customers contact family members or ask someone to call emergency services on their behalf.

Network Monitoring

One NZ's 24/7 Network Operations Centre is monitoring the situation and is ready to respond to any faults caused by the cyclone. Precautionary work is already under way as weather conditions deteriorate.

Support measures are also in place for business and public sector users. Starlink satellite broadband back-up services can be deployed in the event of a major outage, as they were during a recent disruption on Banks Peninsula.

The warning highlights the vulnerability of mobile infrastructure during severe weather, especially where electricity and backhaul links are exposed to storm damage. For consumers, the immediate advice is straightforward: keep devices charged and check whether handsets are compatible with satellite messaging.

Customer Advice

Users should confirm that their phones support 4G VoLTE if they want to use the satellite texting service should it be activated more widely. One NZ did not say how many customers currently have compatible devices, but said the option would be available to any customer in affected areas with supported 4G and 5G phones.

Account managers are on standby to assist enterprise customers if services are affected. Public sector organisations are also covered by those contingency arrangements.

New Zealand telecoms operators have increasingly looked to satellite links to maintain at least limited communications during emergencies when terrestrial networks fail. In this case, One NZ is positioning text messaging as an emergency back-up rather than a substitute for the standard mobile network.

With Cyclone Vaianu approaching, the company's message centres on basic preparedness and the prospect of limited satellite connectivity if outages occur. Its network team remains on alert as the storm nears Aotearoa.