Wi-Fi 7 surges as alliance maps out path to Wi-Fi 8

Global Wi-Fi deployments are set for a sharp expansion through 2026, with industry group Wireless Broadband Alliance forecasting rapid uptake of Wi-Fi 7, early prototypes of Wi-Fi 8 and wider use of new spectrum bands and satellite links.

The alliance outlined ten trends that it expects to shape Wi-Fi over the next few years. The outlook spans consumer, enterprise, industrial and transport sectors, and links Wi-Fi developments with work on 5G and emerging 6G standards.

Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: "It is clear that Wi-Fi is becoming fundamental as the digital backbone of modern business. From Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz to Wi-Fi HaLow and OpenRoaming, we're seeing rapid innovation turn into real deployments that improve user experience, unlock new services, revenues and reduce costs for operators and enterprises.

"As 5G and, in future, 6G increasingly converge with Wi-Fi, organizations can design connectivity to achieve the outcomes they need, whether that's smarter factories, more resilient cities or new ways to engage customers. The WBA is helping the ecosystem make that leap together."

Wi-Fi 7 ramps up

The alliance expects Wi-Fi 7 equipment to move from early deployment to mainstream adoption in 2026. Shipments of Wi-Fi 7 access points are projected to rise from 26.3 million units in 2024 to 66.5 million in 2025. ABI Research forecasts that figure will reach 117.9 million units in 2026.

Interest in Wi-Fi 7 is closely tied to use of the 6 GHz band. The band offers wide channels and supports newer features in the standard. Enterprises and consumers have begun upgrading infrastructure as compatible products reach the market.

6 GHz progress

The alliance expects Standard Power 6 GHz, which supports higher power levels outdoors and in larger venues, to gain momentum after a slow start. Early deployments faced regulatory delays and limited equipment choices.

Regulators in more markets have now clarified rules for Standard Power 6 GHz. A wider range of equipment is also emerging. The alliance sees large public venues, education providers and industrial manufacturers as likely early adopters. It also expects more regulators to move towards authorisation this year.

Early Wi-Fi 8

Vendors began unveiling first-generation Wi-Fi 8 chipsets at the end of last year, ahead of finalisation of the 802.11bn standard. The alliance expects more chipset announcements in 2026 and the arrival of early prototype access points.

Some of these prototypes are set to appear at major industry events such as MWC 2026. Commercial products are likely to follow after completion of the standard in later years.

Offload and OpenRoaming

Operators are under pressure from rising mobile data traffic and customer expectations on service quality. The alliance forecasts increased investment in Wi-Fi offload as carriers shift more traffic from cellular networks onto Wi-Fi.

Cities are another driver. Municipal authorities are exploring wider public Wi-Fi coverage for residents and tourists, continuous free access and support for applications such as traffic management and disaster response. Developments in OpenRoaming, which supports automatic and secure connections across Wi-Fi networks, are expected to push this trend.

IoT-focused HaLow

Wi-Fi HaLow, designed for long-range, low-power connections, moved into commercial deployment during 2025 after trials and ecosystem work. Chipset and infrastructure suppliers announced new products and industry groups ran events and marketing programmes.

The alliance expects further product launches this year and more live deployments. These will focus on use cases that need long battery life, extended range and robust connections in challenging environments.

Towards 6G integration

Work on 6G is still at an early stage, but the alliance expects more clarity in 2026 on how future cellular standards will interact with Wi-Fi. Its 6G vision statement sets out an assumption of collaboration between the two technologies.

The group expects upcoming 3GPP work to address how networks can combine Wi-Fi and cellular for operational efficiency and cost control. This includes shared architectures, common authentication and integrated management.

In-flight Wi-Fi shift

Airline connectivity is set for a step change as Low Earth Orbit satellite constellations move into commercial service for aircraft. The alliance expects faster speeds, lower latency and more consistent coverage than legacy geostationary systems.

British Airways and United are among airlines planning to adopt in-flight Wi-Fi based on LEO satellites in 2026. BA and others also plan to remove paywalls and offer Wi-Fi access at no charge for all passengers, which will widen usage on board.

Broadband and mesh growth

Global fibre broadband subscriptions are forecast to climb from an estimated 745.5 million at the end of 2024 to 776.3 million at the end of 2025 and 808.7 million by the close of 2026. More households and businesses will gain high-speed fixed connections, which act as backhaul for Wi-Fi networks.

Satellite broadband subscriptions are projected to rise from 6.76 million at the end of 2024 to 12.67 million at the end of 2026. This will extend internet access into regions that lack terrestrial infrastructure and will support Wi-Fi access in remote locations.

In the home, Wi-Fi mesh systems continue to displace single-router setups. Consumers are using mesh to widen coverage and remove dead zones, and as a platform for additional digital services. Internet service providers are now scaling mesh deployments, which can raise average revenue per user and improve measured quality of service. Annual shipments of Wi-Fi mesh equipment are expected to rise from 41.7 million units in 2024 to 63.6 million units in 2026.

mmWave exploration

Engineers are also examining options for Wi-Fi use of 60 GHz spectrum under the 802.11bq project. The working group began activity after approval of its project request at the end of 2024.

Completion of the standard is not expected until 2029. However, the alliance anticipates that 2026 will bring greater visibility of likely technical directions. The work will examine how the band can support very high data rates and low latency for short-range wireless links.