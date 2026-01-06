Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X2 Plus for Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon X2 Plus, a new PC platform for Windows laptops that the company claims delivers faster performance and lower power consumption than its previous generation chips, while adding higher AI processing and support for Microsoft's Copilot+ features.

The Snapdragon X2 Plus sits within Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series, which targets thin and light Windows 11 laptops. Devices using the new platform from unnamed major manufacturers are scheduled to reach the market in the first half of 2026.

Qualcomm is positioning the X2 Plus for what it describes as modern professionals, aspiring creators and general consumers who want long battery life and more responsive systems. The company said the platform is aimed at users who switch frequently between tasks such as data analysis, creative workloads and video calls.

Performance claims

The Snapdragon X2 Plus is built around Qualcomm's 3rd Gen Oryon CPU. Qualcomm said the chip delivers up to 35% faster single-core CPU performance than the previous generation while using 43% less power.

The company did not disclose full technical specifications such as core counts, clock speeds or manufacturing process in the announcement. It focused instead on relative gains in performance and power consumption compared with its earlier Snapdragon X platform.

Qualcomm is aiming the processor at what it describes as "lightning-fast performance and fluid multitasking" in ultra-portable laptops that run Windows 11 Copilot+. The firm said it expects users to run a mix of productivity, design and communication applications on these devices.

AI processing

The X2 Plus integrates a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit rated at 80 trillion operations per second. Qualcomm said this NPU is designed for on-device AI workloads and what it calls next-generation agentic experiences.

Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs rely on local AI processing for features such as recall, image generation and AI assistants that run on the device rather than solely in the cloud. Qualcomm said the X2 Plus extends Copilot+ support across more systems in the Snapdragon X range.

The company did not specify which Copilot+ features it has validated on the new platform. It said the AI performance supports "seamless multitasking" alongside other applications.

Connectivity and security

Qualcomm has equipped the Snapdragon X2 Plus platform with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The company also listed optional 5G support for systems that include cellular modems.

Qualcomm brands its security features under the Snapdragon Guardian name. The firm said Guardian provides advanced security, but it did not detail specific hardware or software measures in the announcement.

The focus on wireless connectivity and security targets mobile workers who expect consistent network access away from their desks. The inclusion of optional 5G continues Qualcomm's strategy of promoting always-connected PC designs.

Battery life focus

Qualcomm said the power efficiency gains of the 3rd Gen Oryon CPU contribute to what it describes as multi-day battery life. The company did not supply concrete battery runtimes or test conditions.

Long battery life has become a major point of competition in the Windows laptop market. Qualcomm faces rivals that include x86-based processors from Intel and AMD, as well as growing interest in Arm-based designs from other chipmakers.

Windows 11 Copilot+ systems must meet minimum AI performance thresholds. They also compete on factors such as battery endurance, thermals and device weight. Qualcomm is presenting the X2 Plus as a step forward in each of these areas within its own portfolio.

Market positioning

The Snapdragon X2 Plus arrives as PC makers and Microsoft push Copilot+ branding and AI features as a new category. Qualcomm has become a key silicon provider for this segment, following earlier Snapdragon X launches that marked its renewed effort to gain share in Windows laptops with Arm-based designs.

Devices based on Snapdragon X2 Plus will join existing Copilot+ PCs that use earlier Snapdragon X chips. Qualcomm said the new platform broadens access to what it calls premium experiences for both consumers and business users.

At the launch, Qualcomm highlighted the role of AI and sustained performance for creative and professional work. It linked these trends to demand for lighter devices that still handle intensive applications.

"Modern professionals and creators want to do more, create more, and push the limits of generative AI and all-day performance. Snapdragon X2 Plus platform delivers the power, efficiency and intelligence to surpass their ambitions, making each experience more responsive and personal," said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies.

Qualcomm said systems built on Snapdragon X2 Plus from selected PC manufacturers will go on sale globally in the first half of 2026 as part of the growing Windows 11 Copilot+ PC line-up.