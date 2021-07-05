Yesterday
Story image
NICE
Robot
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Ethics

NICE announces AI ethics framework as industry booms

By Catherine Knowles

As artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption continues at rapid pace, and more businesses invest in AI solutions, NICE has announced it’s Robo-Ethical Framework.

According to the company, the framework is designed to promote responsibility and transparency in the design, creation and deployment of AI-powered robots.

NICE’s ethical guidelines set a standard for designing, building and deploying robots, and form the basis for solid and ethically sound robot and human collaboration, the company states.

Comprising a set of five guiding principles, NICE's Robo-Ethical Framework underlies every interaction with process robots, from planning to implementation.

The launch of the framework reiterates the company's dedication to these standards and invites industry wide adoption, the company states.

According to NICE, there has been a lot of discourse around the topic in the robotics industry but steps to formalise guidelines on an industry level have yet to be taken.

By introducing the industry's first set of standards to self-govern the creation of responsible AI-driven robotics, NICE commits to ensuring transparent design, development, and implementation of process automations as is already inherent to its robotic platform automation (RPA) platform.

Rooted in its product capabilities, NICE’s ethical framework is shared with every customer along with their robotic licence. While the ultimate determination of what is beneficial to humanity is subjective and contextually rooted, NICE states the company aims to keep the importance of ensuring a positive impact in RPA top of mind in the industry.

The five guiding principles that are intended to ensure good ethical standards, underlying the robot-human relationship in the workplace, include the following:

Robots must be designed for a positive impact: Robots must be built to contribute to the growth and well-being of the human workforce. With consideration to societal, economic, and environmental impacts, every project that involves robots should have at least one positive rationale clearly defined.

Bias-free robotics: Personal attributes such as colour, religion, sex, gender, age, and other protected status are eliminated when creating robots so their behaviour is employee agnostic. Training algorithms are evaluated and tested periodically to ensure they are bias-free.

Robots must safeguard individuals: Careful consideration is given to decide whether and how to delegate decisions to robots. The algorithms, processes, and decisions embedded within robots must be transparent, with the ability to explain conclusions with unambiguous rationale.

Accordingly, humans must be able to audit a robot’s processes and decisions and have the ability to intervene and redress the system to prevent potential offences.

Robots must be driven by trusted data sources: Robots must be designed to act based upon verified data from trusted sources. Data sources used for training algorithms should be maintained with the ability to reference the original source.

Robots must be designed with holistic governance and control: Humans must have complete information about a system’s capabilities and limitations. Robotics platforms must be designed to protect against abuse of power and illegal access by limiting, proactively monitoring, and authenticating any access to the platform and every type of edit action in the system.

NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group president Barry Cooper says, "We are at an exciting time in history where with the support of AI-driven smart robots, the human workforce can deliver brand-differentiating, next-gen CX.

"NICE is proud to take the lead in ensuring the use of robots for the betterment of humankind, articulating the ethical principles that act as guidelines for the development of our own AI-driven innovations and, through this framework, across the RPA field.

"Our industry’s first robo-ethical framework reflects our commitment to this effort, and we urge industry leaders to join us."

Related stories
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI>>
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
AI to predict future of transport >>
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'>>
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research>>
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum
LinkedIn is facing its second leak in two months, this time with the data of 700 million users posted online.  >>
Story image
Surveillance
Review finds NZSIS use of CCTV surveillance 'lawful & responsible'
The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security says NZSIS does not use CCTV for general surveillance.>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)
The rewarding experience should delight fans of the original and entice new players into the delights of OlliOlli World.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone
The TCL 20 SE is a big phone for a small budget. But does it perform? >>
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband
"Just as most New Zealanders don’t own a Tesla, they don’t need blisteringly fast or expensive internet either.">>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)
It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region.>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network
Coverage extends across Hamilton Central, as well as parts of Claudelands, Chartwell and Fairfield, with further coverage being added before the end of the month.>>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives
Organisations are ill-equipped to deal with growing security threats such as malware and data theft.  >>
Story image
Game review
Game preview: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC)
We spent some time with a preview build of Milestone’s upcoming racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed.>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality
When Mario and Luigi team up with one another, they share rewards (and collect extra for syncing actions like flipping, jumping, and walking).>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021
Ericsson predicts 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021, with an estimated one million new subscriptions every day.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)
I was scared the game was going to be similar to Code Vein which was Bandai Namco’s take on a Dark Souls game. >>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11
The design, according to Microsoft, has been simplified to be ‘modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful’, but a new design aesthetic isn't the only thing that has changed.>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic>>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work>>
Story image
LEGO
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic>>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200% >>
Story image
Surveillance
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI>>
Story image
Stalkerware
Threats of stalking and doxing still loom on dating apps>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Story image
Huawei
Huawei showcases solar portfolio>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch>>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
More stories