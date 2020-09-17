NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite

NortonLifeLock has announced the launch of a dark web monitoring service in New Zealand, which will monitor identity threats with the aim of protecting users’ personal information and devices.

Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.

It comes as a huge 1.3 million New Zealanders were affected by cybercrime last year, according to CERT NZ, with the top three incident categories being phishing, scams and unauthorised access reports.

Such a high volume of compromised data can easily make its way to the dark web, says NortonLifeLock, where criminals can use it for a host of clandestine purposes including identity theft.

“Cyber-attacks are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated. The dark web adds another dimension to the online threats impacting New Zealanders,” says NortonLifeLock senior director for Asia Pacific Mark Gorrie.

“One of the biggest risks of personal data being sold or traded on the dark web is identity theft.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Dark Web Monitoring in New Zealand to provide our customers with technology designed to help keep them protected against these more sophisticated threats,” says Gorrie.

According to a recent report from NortonLifeLock, 1 in 6 New Zealand respondents reported having been a victim of identity theft, and one of the most commonly reported fears associated with this was having personal information exposed from a data breach.

“The addition of Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock to our technology in identity protection expands on our cybersecurity offering to help our customers protect their information in all corners of the internet and limit the damage that may occur,” says Gorrie.

Dark Web monitoring is the latest service offered by Norton 360, which also leverages a VPN service, PC cloud backup, PC safe cam, parental controls, online threat protection, firewall for PC, password manager and virus protection.

Norton 360 with Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock is available now in-stores and online. Existing Norton 360 Premium and Deluxe customers will have their plans updated to include Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock for the remainder of the subscription at no extra cost.

\Norton 360 with Dark Web Monitoring is available at authorised retailers for RRP $104.99 for Norton 360 Deluxe and $124.99 for Norton 360 Premium.