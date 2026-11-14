Nvidia adds Phantom Blade Zero to GeForce NOW line-up

Nvidia has added Phantom Blade Zero to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, alongside nine other games in this week's content line-up.

Blizzard's World of Warcraft: Forever will also join GeForce NOW with a launch-week access reward for eligible members who are new World of Warcraft users without an existing subscription. In India, users will be able to sign up for four-month Performance and Ultimate memberships.

New releases

Phantom Blade Zero is the main release in the latest GeForce NOW update. Developed by S-GAME, it follows a warrior named Soul, who has 66 days to uncover a conspiracy after being framed for his master's murder and seriously wounded.

The game combines martial arts themes with a punk fantasy setting. It features more than 30 primary weapons and more than 20 Phantom Edges, with gameplay built around evasions, deflections and counterattacks.

Ultimate members can play the game on GeForce NOW across PCs, Macs, handhelds, mobile devices, browsers and compatible televisions. As with other GeForce NOW titles, gameplay is streamed from the cloud rather than downloaded to local hardware.

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: Forever will arrive on the service with a limited launch-week reward. The offer is available across all GeForce NOW membership tiers for new World of Warcraft users who do not already have a subscription, while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members will be able to redeem the offer through the GeForce NOW account portal once it becomes available. Nvidia described the game as a reworked version of the long-running online world, with expanded zones, gameplay changes and upgraded graphics.

Mod support

The latest GeForce NOW update also adds Mod.io support to Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered. This gives players direct in-game access to mods for both titles while using the service.

The addition reflects a broader effort by cloud gaming providers to narrow the gap with local PC play, where mod support has long been a significant part of player engagement. Support for user-created modifications has often been more limited in streamed gaming environments because the software runs on remote systems rather than on a player's own machine.

Games list

The nine other games joining the GeForce NOW library this week are ATMOSFAR, Hunting Simulator 3, Queen's Domain, Dimraeth, Dressmaker, Halloween, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam and The Seance of Blake Manor, alongside Phantom Blade Zero.

Several of those titles are newly released on Steam, while others are available through the Epic Games Store. Availability on GeForce NOW may vary because games are added to the service after release and can appear during the course of the week.

India offer

In India, Nvidia is introducing four-month Performance and Ultimate memberships. The move adds a mid-length subscription option between shorter-term access and longer rolling plans.

GeForce NOW is one of several cloud gaming services seeking to widen access to PC games without requiring users to own high-specification hardware. The model has drawn interest in markets where gaming PCs remain expensive or where players want to use multiple devices, including laptops, phones and smart televisions.

Nvidia framed this week's update around seasonal game releases and service additions, combining new titles, subscription offers and support changes for regular users of the platform. It also highlighted day passes for Performance and Ultimate tiers that can be applied towards a first monthly membership upgrade.

The latest line-up shows Nvidia continuing to use weekly content drops to keep attention on GeForce NOW as competition in streamed gaming remains focused on catalogue depth, access terms and the quality of play across devices.