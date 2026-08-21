NVIDI adds Firefox support to GeForce NOW browser

NVIDIA has added Firefox support to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, expanding browser-based access on Windows devices.

Users can now access GeForce NOW through Firefox without installing a dedicated app, alongside existing support for Chrome, Edge and Opera. The service launches through the latest version of Firefox via the GeForce NOW browser portal.

The change broadens the range of devices that can run supported PC games through NVIDIA's cloud platform, including school laptops and standard PCs. Game processing is handled remotely rather than on the local machine.

For GeForce NOW Ultimate members, Firefox supports streaming at up to 1440p and 120 frames per second, reinforcing NVIDIA's push to make browser access a full alternative to its app-based service for users with compatible subscriptions.

Browser access

Cloud gaming services have increasingly turned to web browsers to reduce friction for users who do not want to download software or who are using locked-down devices. Firefox support gives NVIDIA another way to reach users who want to stream games directly in a browser.

NVIDIA presented the update as a practical option for devices with limited storage, since games do not need to be installed locally. Instead, they run in the cloud and stream to the user's device, while saves can carry across supported hardware.

That is particularly relevant where users may not have administrative rights to install applications, such as on shared or education-focused devices. It also brings GeForce NOW closer to parity across major Windows browsers, where compatibility can affect reach.

Games added

Alongside the Firefox update, NVIDIA is adding 12 games to the GeForce NOW library this week, led by Gallipoli from BlackMill Games' WW1 Game Series.

Set on the Gallipoli Peninsula, Gallipoli features 25-versus-25 objective-based multiplayer battles. Players can fight as members of the British and Ottoman Empires across coastal, desert and urban settings, with 10 historical classes and more than 50 weapons and equipment options.

NVIDIA also highlighted role-based team play in Gallipoli, including Officer, Heavy Machine Gunner, Sniper and Stretcher Bearer roles. It described the combat model as one-shot-one-kill and said the game can be played through Firefox as well as on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and handheld devices through GeForce NOW cloud saves.

The other titles listed for streaming this week are Stars Reach, The Sinking City 2, DIVE or DIE - Children of Rain, Escape the Backroom, Hell Is Us, High on Life, High on Life 2, Parcel Simulator, Starvester, The Thaumaturge and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

Some of those games are available through Steam, while others are listed through Xbox or the Epic Games Store. NVIDIA also noted that certain Xbox titles are available on Game Pass, including Escape the Backroom, Hell Is Us, High on Life 2 and The Thaumaturge.

Subscription push

NVIDIA used the browser update to promote GeForce NOW day passes as an entry point for new users. The cost of a day pass can be applied to a user's first purchase of a Performance or Ultimate membership if they later upgrade.

The addition of Firefox support comes as cloud gaming providers look for simpler access routes that remove software downloads and reduce dependence on device specifications. For NVIDIA, broader browser support also helps position GeForce NOW as a service that works across a wide mix of consumer hardware, rather than only on gaming-focused PCs.

Firefox now joins Chrome, Edge and Opera as a supported Windows browser for GeForce NOW.