Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here

16 Sep 2020
Darren Price
Further to their recent announcement regarding the new Ampere RTX 3000-series graphics cards, earlier this week NVIDIA released more details to select A/NZ media.

If you are after one of Nvidia’s flagship Founders Edition GPUs, the only authorised place that you can order one in Australia and New Zealand is via Mwave.com.au. Anticipating a huge demand for the limited FE stock that will be available locally, the Australian retailer will be allocating supply via a raffle.

Nvidia fans will need to enter the raffle for the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. Winners will be offered the opportunity to purchase one of the sought-after Founders Edition cards.

Here are the details:

Mwave Founders Edition Raffle Raffle closes Raffle drawn
GEFORCE RTX 3080: $1,139 AUD inc GST 2PM AEST September 18, 2020 3PM AEST September 18, 2020
GEFORCE RTX 3090: $2,429 AUD inc GST 2PM AEST September 25, 2020 3PM AEST September 25, 2020
GEFORCE RTX 3070 TBC TBC

With the first wave of partner cards from the likes of PNY, Asus and Gigabyte due for release on the same day as the Nvidia Founders Edition graphics cards, there’s likely to be enough to go around. I wouldn’t put it past the usual opportunist eBay scalpers getting in there buying them all up, though.

The Founders Edition cards are the only ones with a definite price attached to them and are likely to be some of the cheapest of the new RTX offerings. But should you jump now?

The Nvidia RTX 3000-series FE cards look the business. They are sharp, apparently well cooled and quiet. But they are also likely to not be the fastest versions of the GPUs. If you are OK with the usual RGB stylings of 3rd party graphics cards, the second wave of partner cards is pretty-much guaranteed to offer some interesting overclocks and performance boosts over the Nvidia FE cards.

Whichever route you go, there’s no doubt in my mind that these 2nd generation Nvidia’s RTX GPUs are a worthwhile investment for any gamer. The RTX 2000-series was released a bit too soon and at far too high a price. It's not much fun investing in a two grand GPU and then having to wait a year before there’s anything at actually makes use of it. New RTX 3000-series owners will not only be paying less for the price of admission, but they will also be jumping into a large pool of games that readily make use of the Ampere’s RTX ray-tracing and AI functionality.

Nvidia’s flagship gaming GPU, the Geforce RTX 3080, is said to have twice the performance of the RTX 2080 (not the RTX 2080 Ti) at just over half the cost of the RTX 2080 Ti. The more budget-conscious RTX 3070 is supposed to be a bit faster than the RTX 2080 Ti at under half the cost.

I’ve not actually benchmarked (or even touched) one of these cards yet. But, reading between the lines. I’d say an RTX 3070 being about equal to an RTX 2080 Ti is probably about right (ignoring driver efficiencies and DLSS advancements etc.). New RTX 3080 owners should expect at least a 25% performance increase over an RTX 2080 Ti. The new cards are supposed to have a better performance to wattage, so they’ll likely run cooler. We may also see some interesting overclocks.

This new generation of RTX cards is more of a revolution from the RTX 2000-series than the (still impressive) evolution from the GTX 1000-series to the RTX 2000-series in terms of raw performance and the cost of that performance.

Nvidia is also supporting their RTX customers via some interesting software apps. The upcoming AI-based Broadcast suite of plugins for live video cleans up audio enhances your camera and sorts out your mic. Reflex allows for pro-level mouse calibration. Machinima makes movie-making using game assets easy. Add in the advantages for streamer of playing and encoding using the same PC and the potential support of 8K/60 fps gaming and the next few years with Nvidia should be very interesting.

Watch out for a full review of the 2nd generation of RTX GPUs soon.

Story image
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Story image
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Story image
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Story image
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Story image
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
Story image
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Story image
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Story image
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Story image
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
2K cements its PGA Tour golf licencing deal and adds PGA Tour Golf 2K21 to the 2K line-up of sports sims.More
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
