OPPO launches Enco Clip2 open-ear earbuds in New Zealand

OPPO has launched its Enco Clip2 open-ear earbuds in New Zealand, where they are available exclusively through its online store.

The release expands OPPO's audio accessories line-up in New Zealand with a device aimed at the growing open-ear segment, where manufacturers are trying to balance environmental awareness with sound quality and call performance.

Priced at NZD $399, the Enco Clip2 uses an ear cuff-style design rather than the in-ear fit common in most wireless earbuds. It is intended to let users hear surrounding sounds while listening to music or taking calls, a feature often marketed for outdoor exercise and commuting.

Audio design

To address the audio limitations often associated with open-ear products, the earbuds use a dual dynamic driver system with 11mm and 9mm drivers, supported by independent dual DACs. OPPO said this arrangement separates low and high frequencies to improve bass response, detail and accuracy across the range.

OPPO also worked with Danish audio specialist Dynaudio on tuning. The earbuds include a Dynaudio Signature mode designed to produce a balanced sound profile.

Call quality is another focus. The Enco Clip2 includes a bone-conduction microphone and AI-based noise reduction intended to isolate speech from background noise and maintain clearer calls in louder settings.

OPPO has also tried to address one of the persistent concerns around open-ear listening: sound leakage. The earbuds use what it calls Dipole Sound Field Technology, which manages rear sound waves to reduce the amount of audio audible to nearby people.

Comfort focus

The earbuds weigh 5.2 grams each and use a shape-memory nickel-titanium arc intended to adapt to different ear shapes. OPPO said the form factor was developed using research covering more than 3,500 ear profiles to distribute pressure more evenly and support a stable fit over longer periods of wear.

For day-to-day durability, the product carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. That level of protection is typically positioned as suitable for sweat, dust exposure and light rain rather than full immersion.

Alongside the hardware, OPPO has added software features to broaden the device's use beyond music playback. These include dual-device connection, voice assistant activation, Spotify launch controls and remote smartphone camera control.

The earbuds also include AI-driven translation functions for multilingual communication. OPPO said these features are intended for travel and work scenarios, adding another use case in a market increasingly shaped by multipurpose wearable devices.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director, OPPO New Zealand, said the company sees the product as evidence of wider progress in the category.

"Some open-ear earbuds have traditionally required compromises in sound quality, privacy and call performance," Halim said.

"The Enco Clip2 was designed to challenge those assumptions. It combines great sound, smart features and a distinctive design to offer a premium listening experience while keeping you connected to the world around you," he said.

The release comes as audio brands continue to push into specialised wireless earbud formats, including open-ear, clip-on and fitness-oriented designs, to distinguish products in a crowded market. With the Enco Clip2, OPPO is putting a higher price point on a form factor that has typically competed on convenience and comfort as much as acoustic performance.

OPPO has operated in New Zealand since 2017 and sells smartphones, software services and accessories in the market. It now has a presence in more than 70 countries and regions.