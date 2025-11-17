OWC launches new Thunderbolt 5 devices for creative pros

Other World Computing has introduced two new Thunderbolt 5 devices designed to offer improved speed, flexibility, and connectivity to creative and technical professionals. The new OWC StudioStack provides stackable storage expansion for Mac Studio and Mac mini units, while the OWC Mercury Helios 5S extends PCIe functionality to Thunderbolt-enabled machines.

Storage expansion

The OWC StudioStack allows users to expand storage capacity and ports for their Mac Studio or Mac mini with a unit designed to sit beneath the device. The StudioStack offers internal speeds of up to 6,302MB/s and capacity options of up to 8TB of NVMe SSD and up to 24TB of HDD storage. It features three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports capable of 80Gb/s data transfer and three USB-A ports supporting 10Gb/s speeds.

The solution uses an aircraft-grade aluminium casing for physical protection and heat dissipation. The system operates with a smart, adaptive fan intended to reduce noise by activating only when necessary. StudioStack is compatible with Thunderbolt 5 and 4, USB4 Macs and PCs, and Thunderbolt 3 Macs. The device is designed to be future-upgradable, supporting replacements for both the NVMe and SATA drives, and is available as a build-your-own system or a ready-to-run configuration.

PCIe expansion

The OWC Mercury Helios 5S targets users of compact computers who require PCIe expansion. Through a single Thunderbolt or USB4 connection, it enables the addition of PCIe cards for video capture, high-speed networking, NVMe RAID, and advanced audio input and output. The product delivers up to 6,000MB/s bandwidth for simultaneous read and write operations.

The Helios 5S includes a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot that fits half-length, full-height, single or double-width cards. Three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports provide 80Gb/s data speeds and 15W power delivery each. The device is also housed in aircraft-grade aluminium with high-efficiency cooling and equipped with user-friendly captive thumb screws for easy installation and removal of PCIe cards.

User profiles

Both products are designed for use by creative professionals, businesses, and hobbyists working with space-constrained workstations or needing additional high-speed storage and expansion options. Users of MacBooks, Mac Studio, and Mac mini who lack internal PCIe slots can integrate expansion cards that support pro-level workflows.

Market positioning

OWC has developed a portfolio of Thunderbolt 5 products built to serve Mac and PC ecosystems where performance and flexibility are prioritised. The combination of stackable storage and workstation-grade PCIe expansion addresses growing demands from creators working with large media files, as well as technical professionals managing data-intensive tasks.

"OWC continues to set the pace for Thunderbolt innovation. With StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S, we're giving creatives, business professionals, and even hobbyists the tools to not only push performance further, but also expand what's possible in how they imagine, invent, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life. These new solutions join OWC's already robust lineup of the most innovative and trusted Thunderbolt 5 offerings - cementing OWC's position as the go-to source for high-speed, high-reliability expansion and connectivity," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC).