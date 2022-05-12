Poly introduces new smart devices and announces Amazon e-store in Australia

Poly is introducing two new pro-grade devices to the market and announcing its first official Australian e-store on Amazon.

The company introduced the Poly Studio R30 video bar and the Poly Sync 10 speakerphone, adding to its extensive portfolio of smart devices.

The company says the new products and the store are set to help solve the evolving needs of today's distributed workforces and also supplement the company's comprehensive national distributor network.

They say the online store will make it easier for consumers to access Poly's professional-grade unified communications and collaboration solutions, which cater for remote and hybrid workers.

The new store will feature the recently launched Poly Sync 10 and select products from the Voyager family of wireless headsets, the Blackwire family of wired USB headsets, and the Studio P family of personal video bars and web cameras.

Poly senior director for APAC Bill Zeng says that having access to the latest technology can help various kinds of workplaces become more productive and innovative environments.

"The ability to deliver a seamless and equitable experience for today's modern workforce is not only critical for driving business success, but also happier and more productive employees," he says.

"Although organisations have started to announce return-to-office plans, relying on solutions that were successful pre-pandemic will no longer cut it. At Poly, we're dedicated to investing in pro-grade tools that make sure all employees have equal opportunity and experience - whether in the office, at home or on-the-go."

The Poly Studio R30 smart USB video bar is designed for small meeting rooms and is a plug-and-play device equipped with Poly DirectorAI technology to help with accurate group and speaker framing. It is certified by Zoom and is set to be Microsoft Teams certified by June 2022.

The Poly Sync 10 speakerphone is also a USB based plug-and-play product that has a two-microphone steerable array which helps reduce surrounding noise to deliver high-quality audio. It is certified by both Microsoft and Zoom.

Both devices are supported by the Poly Lens app, giving users the ability to personalise their experience and stay up to date with the latest software at no extra cost. The app also supports bluetooth capabilities.

"We are thrilled to expand the availability of Polys portfolio of beautifully designed and engineered audio and video products for the hybrid workforce of both today and tomorrow," says Poly's APAC consumer eTail director Charlie Harb.

"We want to solve the dilemma of working from anywhere, and to create equity between those in the room and those who aren't, by providing our customers the professional grade gear they need to see and be seen, hear and be heard clearly no matter where they are."

The Poly Studio R30 video bar is available now via select resellers, starting at USD$799.

The Poly Studio R30 Small Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms is now available for purchase via select resellers, starting at USD$2,099 (PC not included).

The Poly Sync 10 speakerphone is available now from select resellers and will also be available from Amazon, starting at USD$99.99.