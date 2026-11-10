SIM2 launches Ultra NERO 4 projector in Australasia

SIM2 has launched the Ultra NERO 4 home cinema projector in Australia and New Zealand, extending the Italian manufacturer's push into the premium home cinema market.

The launch targets buyers building dedicated cinema rooms and specialist installers serving that segment. Distribution in both markets will be handled by AVOZ, which also offers other SIM2 models including the Crystal 4 SH and Domino Series.

SIM2 is positioning the Ultra NERO 4 for environments where screen size, brightness, sharpness and colour reproduction are central to the viewing experience. The model is aimed at installations where image performance is the main priority, particularly in rooms designed around large-format projection.

The wider Ultra NERO line has also drawn industry attention. At CEDIA, SIM2 received two Best of Show awards in the projection category, raising the brand's profile among custom installation firms and home cinema specialists.

Market focus

The release highlights how projector makers continue to target a niche but high-spending section of the home entertainment market. While televisions have grown larger and improved in picture quality, dedicated cinema rooms remain a specialist category where projection systems are often still preferred for very large images.

That makes installer relationships important. In this part of the market, the projector is usually one element of a broader package that includes screen choice, room layout, light control, acoustic treatment and system integration. Manufacturers therefore rely not only on end-user interest but also on the confidence of integrators and designers who specify equipment for tailored projects.

SIM2 reinforced that specialist positioning by linking the Ultra NERO 4 to the design requirements of purpose-built cinema spaces. It argued that image quality at large sizes depends on balancing several factors rather than resolution alone.

Recognition abroad

International attention around the Ultra NERO range has also come from outside trade awards. A German review of the related Ultra NERO DUO praised its performance in unusually direct terms, stating: "Never before have we experienced such a bright, sharp, and brilliant XXL image from a home cinema projector."

Although the comment referred to a different model in the family, SIM2 used it to frame the broader characteristics it says define its projection approach. These include maintaining brightness and clarity as image size increases, an issue that has long shaped buying decisions in high-end projection.

For suppliers in Australia and New Zealand, such endorsements may help support demand in a category where buyers tend to research extensively before committing to a full room build or major equipment upgrade. The addressable market is relatively small compared with mainstream consumer electronics, but individual projects can involve significant spending.

Science and image

SIM2 also linked its recent market activity to a more technical discussion about how viewers perceive projected images. At its booth during CEDIA, Professor Alan Chalmers spoke about the science and technology behind digital imagery and visual perception.

That emphasis suggests SIM2 is trying to distinguish itself not only through product launches but also through discussion of image science and viewing conditions. In the premium projection market, vendors often try to move the conversation beyond headline specifications towards the overall effect of the image in a room.

For installers, that argument has practical value. Large-screen projection systems can perform very differently depending on ambient light, throw distance, screen material and seating layout, so showroom demonstrations and technical guidance often carry as much weight as product brochures.

Regional distribution

AVOZ, which represents SIM2 in Australia and New Zealand, is targeting both home cinema enthusiasts and the custom installation trade. The regional portfolio gives buyers access to a range of projection options for dedicated entertainment spaces.

The arrival of the Ultra NERO 4 adds another option in a market where brands compete on image character as much as on specifications. For customers planning a purpose-built cinema room, projector choice remains one of the defining decisions because it shapes screen size, room design and the final viewing experience.

At the same time, the launch shows that specialist projection manufacturers still see room for expansion in markets where a dedicated cinema setup is treated as a bespoke purchase rather than a mass-market electronics sale. SIM2's recent awards, its focus on large-screen image quality and its use of specialist distributors all point to a strategy centred on that narrower but established end of home entertainment.