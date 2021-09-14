Story image
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

Sidehustle Ecommerce has announced the launch of Sidehustle, a social marketplace app where brands and individuals can buy, sell and rent items, and find and list jobs.

The Sidehustle app was created to help elevate the next generation of entrepreneurs looking to start their businesses and develop brands.

"One in three New Zealanders have a side hustle, and this global trend is quickly growing," says founder David Gibson, finance professional and director of several NZX-listed companies. 

"We've created this app to back big-dreaming Kiwis who want to develop their side hustles into their main hustles. We connect them with customers and job opportunities to help them grow their businesses - and their bank balances."

To help promote the app, Gibson has brought on Kiwi megaband Six60, with the musicians investing in the app and acting as a promotional partner. Six60 say they were attracted to the app's mission to help young New Zealanders become entrepreneurs. "Six60 all started as a side hustle, which is why we strongly believe in this platform and its purpose of supporting the next generation of hustlers coming through," says bandmember Matiu Walters.

Using Sidehustle, each user has a personalised social feed displaying marketplace and job listings from individuals, groups and businesses they track. Individual users and groups can boost listings to appear on their feeds and receive a set commission of each transaction made through them. 

"Under this new influence system, everyone who shares posts gets rewarded for the use of their network," says Gibson.

"Sidehustle has a fair reward system for anyone who uses their influence to help sell items. In this sense, everyone becomes an influencer, and those with a larger distribution network are rewarded more. It's also a direct and transparent reward system; influencers receive a set percentage of each transaction they facilitate.

For the Sidehustle initial launch campaign, The Good Hustle, the company has pledged to purchase $80,000 worth of vouchers and products from a selection of local businesses across the hospitality, retail and service industries. The items will be given away to Sidehustle users via Instagram or sold on the Sidehustle app. All proceeds from these sales will go to Starship Children's Hospital.

The campaign kicks off with an ask for followers to nominate their favourite bars, cafés and restaurants. Sidehustle will then spend $10,000 on vouchers from various places mentioned and give the vouchers away to the people who hustled for their favourites.

"Sidehustle's core mission is to support Kiwi entrepreneurs, and right now, they need our help more than ever," explains Gibson. 

"We're asking you to hustle for your favourite local, whether it's the café you visit every day or the hairdresser who always makes you feel great every time you visit."

More stories