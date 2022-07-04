Sony releases a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers

Sony has unveiled INZONETM, a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that makes gaming more immersive and offers greater gaming ability.

INZONE headsets include better sound and 360 Spatial Sound for gaming.

Through this new brand, Sony is using its expertise as an audio-visual technology pioneer to provide features that will immerse gamers into the action with complete focus.

“The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of esports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment,” Sony Corporation game business and marketing office head Yukihiro Kitajima says.

“With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems.

“We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a broader range of options to enrich lives through gaming.

“Also, Sony is proud to have a sponsorship with leading global esports leagues, Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 and 2023, PGL DOTA2 Arlington Major 2022 and the VALORANT Champions.”

The new line of headphones features two wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with 32 hours of battery life and INZONE H7 with 40 hours of battery life, as well as a wired headset, the INZONE H3.

All three models have a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function, enabling users to communicate effortlessly in-game.

Benefits of Sony’s INZONE headphone range include:

360 spatial sound

Activated by the INZONE Hub PC software, this function reproduces 2ch stereo audio signals in 7.1ch surround sound as the game creators intended, offering players spatial awareness to hear footsteps and movement.

The 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser smartphone app also allows users to adjust the spatial sound to their ear shape for personalised gameplay.

Stronger acoustics

Sony draws on its expertise in headphone technology by creating the diaphragms of the INZONE H9 and INZONE H7, which have a unique shape that allows them to reproduce extremely high-frequency sounds with high compliance and authentic low frequencies for a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition, the INZONE H9, INZONE H7, and INZONE H3 models include ducts on the housing that control and adjust low-frequency sound reproduction to offer powerful bass that effectively recreates real-world sounds.

Greater comfort for long periods

The new range also offers wide, soft headband cushions that evenly spread the weight across the player’s head, meaning they are more comfortable to wear for long periods.

Further, the earpads are shaped to minimise pressure on the player’s ears by optimising contact with the side of their head.

Noise-cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode

INZONE H9 has various noise-cancelling microphones to keep out any sound that might interrupt gameplay.

Sony has also included the same dual noise sensor technology used in the 1000X series headphones.

Ambient Sound Mode means players can still be immersed in the game without missing important exterior noises such as a phone call, the doorbell ringing or a person speaking while playing games.

Interoperability for improved gameplay

Ideal for PlayStation 5, INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 include on-screen indication, affording players the means to easily adjust settings on their headset and see the settings reflected on the screen in the PlayStation 5 Control Center.

Also included is gaming and chat balance, allowing players to change the volume balance between game audio and voice chat from the headset.

Moreover, the product range comes with a range of features, such as the ability to work with Tempest 3D AudioTech, allowing players to enjoy the immersive sounds when gaming with greater spatial expression.

Personalise gameplay through INZONE Hub PC software

Sony created its INZONE Hub PC software to control INZONE headsets, allowing users to personalise experiences by customising a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound settings.

Sustainable packaging

The packaging material of Sony’s products is plastic-free and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of products and practices.



Pricing for INZONE H9, INZONE H7 and INZONE H3 is AUD$449.95, AUD$349.95, and AUD$149.95, respectively, and the range will be available in Australia from late July 2022.