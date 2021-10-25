Story image
Data breach
Dark web
Cybercrime
Bitglass

Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report

By Shannon Williams, Mon 25 Oct 2021

Stolen data is spreads 11 time faster on the dark web than it did six years ago, according to new reports from Bitglass. 

Bitglass announced new research that shows how the dark web, the value of stolen data, and cybercriminal behaviours have dramatically evolved in recent years. 

In 2015, Bitglass conducted the world's first data tracking experiment to better understand how data is viewed and accessed on the Dark Web. With the world becoming more digital and the increasing number of data breaches, the Bitglass Threat Research Group recreated this experiment and compared this years findings to those of six years ago and found the following:

the report found stolen data has a wider reach and moves more quickly. Breach data received more than 13,200 views in 2021 vs. 1,100 views in 2015 -- a 1,100% increase.

In 2015, it took 12 days to reach 1,100 link views - in 2021, it took less than 24 hours to surpass that milestone.

"We expect that the increasing volume of data breaches as well as more avenues for cybercriminals to monetise exfiltrated data has led to this increased interest and activity surrounding stolen data on the dark web," says Mike Schuricht, leader of the Bitglass Threat Research Group.

Dark Web Activity Has Become Darker

The number of anonymous viewers on the Dark Web in 2021 (93%) outnumber those in 2015 (67%), the report shows.

This year's experiment indicates particular interest in retail and government data from anonymous viewers; 36% and 31% respectively.

"Given increased efforts by law enforcement to track and prosecute cybercriminals, we expect malicious actors to continue to use anonymous VPNs and proxies when accessing breached data in attempts to evade law enforcement," says Schuricht.

Cybercriminals are Particularly Interested in Retail and U.S. Government Data

Of all of the types of data Bitglass researchers seeded on the dark web, data to access retail and U.S. Government networks received the most clicks, 37% and 32%, respectively.

"Gaining access to large retailers networks remains a top priority for many cybercriminals wishing to deploy ransomware and extort payouts from large and profitable organisations," says Schuricht. 

"Similarly, interest in the U.S. Government information is likely either from state-sponsored hackers or independent hackers looking to sell this information to nation-states," he says.

Cybercriminals are Closer Than You Think

Cybercriminals may be more of a homegrown threat than many believe, with downloads of the stolen data originating from the United States as the second-most frequent location. The top three were: Kenya, United States, and Romania.

"In comparing the results of this latest experiment to that of 2015, it is clear that data on the dark web is spreading farther, faster," says Schuricht. 

"Not only that, but cybercriminals are getting better at covering their tracks and taking steps to evade law enforcement efforts to prosecute cybercrime. 

"Unfortunately, organisations cybersecurity efforts to protect data have not kept pace, as evident by the continuous onslaught of headlines reporting on the latest data breaches," he says.

"As we advised organisations six years ago, it is vital they use best practices and new technologies to protect their data."

The Bitglass Threat Research Group created a fictional identity claiming to have a list of vetted login and password data originating from the RockYou2021 password compilation leak. Researchers posted in various Dark Web marketplaces also known as pastebins with links to faux files with credentials that would allow access inside organisations in retail, government, gaming and media. 

The files were embedded with Bitglass proprietary watermarking technology, which traced the data after users on the dark web accessed it. This allowed the Bitglass Threat Research Group to draw the curtain back on current Dark Web trends and reveal the value of stolen data in today's world.

Related stories
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach>>
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack>>
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum>>
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report>>
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Apple
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music
Today’s Apple announcements may bring music to Apple fans’ ears, with audio taking a huge focus in this month’s product announcements. >>
Story image
E-waste
International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth
In one million phones there could be 24 kilograms of gold, 16,000 kilograms of copper, 350 kilograms of silver, and 14 kilograms of palladium. When devices aren’t recycled, all of this material goes to waste.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Vodafone hits Microsoft Gold Security milestone
Vodafone is also helping customers protect themselves by showing them how to invest in their people, processes and technologies in a real-world cyberattack experience.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model
The risks of cyber attacks on businesses are in the spotlight as companies around the world begin to return to the office. >>
Story image
Apple
Apple ditches Touch Bar for physical keys on new MacBook Pro
Apple’s longstanding notebook, the MacBook Pro, is once again going through another iteration - and this time there are some major changes.>>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS
Kaspersky has uncovered a zero-day exploit for the Windows OS.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date
I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back.>>
Story image
Ransomware
What Google learned from analysing 80 million ransomware samples
"The stakes are becoming higher," says Google in its Ransomware Activity Report.>>
Story image
Malware
Trickbot remains top malware impacting NZ - report
CPR observed a concerning increase of various malware impacting New Zealanders, with 16 additional malware families tied at tenth place for the month.>>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits
VIRTIO is an open standard that defines the interface between Android Automotive OS and the underlying hypervisor.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+
In a world that’s becoming ever more connected, it’s cool to have the option to control your home’s climate through your fingertips. >>
Story image
Twitter
Twitter trials new advertising system in tweet conversations
The experiment, which inserts ads under the first, third, or eighth reply under a tweet, brings more advertising opportunities for businesses - and more ad saturation to its customers.>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round
"It's a critical time for security education, as w'ere seeing illustrated by increased security incidents in all parts of the world.">>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost
There is a growing demand for skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture.>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge
Adobe Acrobat for Chrome and Acrobat for Edge offer a whole new way for users to go beyond the native PDF viewing experience.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Week takes cybersecurity back to basics>>
Story image
Printers
Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Hot Wheels Unleashed (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson named Number 1 sustainable company>>
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue>>
Story image
Review
Game review: FIFA 22>>
Story image
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde>>
Story image
COVID-19
NZ telco market reinvents itself post COVID>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Scams
Crypto romance scam targeting iPhone users raking in millions>>
Story image
Dell
Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Apple
M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple's most powerful chips ever>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NZ organisations risk being left behind in Artificial Intelligence plans>>
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution>>
Story image
Hacking
Hacking humans: Social engineering exploits business vulnerabilities>>
Story image
Malware
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware>>
More stories