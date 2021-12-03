Story image
Visa
Online
Travel
Immigration
RNZ
I.T
Glitch

'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch

By RNZ, Today

Immigration advisers have described the first day of the country's new residence scheme as a shambles.

The first of two phases in the one-off residence visa programme was marred by technical difficulties yesterday.

Immigration New Zealand said IT teams worked through the night and 2000 people have so far been able to apply, out of a predicted total of 15,000.

Immigration lawyer Richard Small said it raised serious capacity and competence issues for the roll-out to a further 95,000 migrants in March. In total, 165,000 new residents are expected to get residence in the next year.

Other online processes were also down affecting applications for temporary visas.

"If INZ can't cope with the comparatively low volumes for phase one, how can we trust promises of timeliness for phase two?" he said. "The impacts of this botch-up are huge - we can't upload documents for any visa type on line, so people can't lodge visas."

Immigration adviser Erin Goodhue tried to submit nine applications for the one-off residence visa, working from 6am to 9pm yesterday and then starting this morning at 5am.

Other migrants worked through the night to apply, she said, but many could not even get into the system and there were long waits for pages to upload.

She said migrants, some waiting for residence for more than two years, were "frustrated, angry, infuriated almost to the point of 'laugh or you'll cry' - just laughing at the absurdity of how completely unprepared INZ seemed to be for yesterday.

"It's incredibly slow - like to the point where it's like 1990s dial-up internet - you press a button and a message comes up saying 'wait a few seconds' before the screen will refresh and that ends up being about 20 minutes before the next screen will come up."

British migrant Mic Shaw, applying with his wife and two children, spent all day at his computer and finally submitted their application late last night. He said he was continually retrying the log-in page, and the outage was also affecting anyone trying to apply for work and visitor visas.

Immigration New Zealand said that despite earlier testing, an external network connectivity issue caused the system to operate slowly.

"While we are seeing some improvements in the system, we know some people are still having difficulty, said its general manager Geoff Scott. "We regret the frustration this is causing and apologise to those who have been impacted by this issue.

"We ask individuals who have not yet successfully applied for their 2021 Resident Visa to please be patient while we work to get this issue sorted. They have plenty of time to apply for their 2021 Resident Visa, with applications open until 31 July 2022."

By midday today, nearly 2000 people had applied and another 3300 were still in the process.

"This equates to more than one third of the total number of applications we are expecting under phase one. The applications that we have received are being allocated and processed and we remain committed to processing them as quickly as possible."

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Related stories
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high>>
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers>>
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'>>
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm>>
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed>>
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa
In 2018, a new unprecedented data privacy law took the EU and, by association, the rest of the world by storm.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target
Epson has become the first company in the Japanese manufacturing industry to convert to 100% renewable electricity for all its domestic sites.>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022
The threat landscape is set to evolve at a worrying pace in the year ahead.>>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals
For cybercriminals, it is the season to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting people and companies. >>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region
The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J notebooks are designed for performance and productivity, says Dynabook.>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network
Ahead of the scheduled Q1 2022 customer launch, the 2degrees 5G network has been switched on in central Auckland and Wellington for testing and optimisation. >>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features
Zoom has unveiled a raft of new updates and features to its platform, including enhanced slide control, advanced polling, and attendance status.>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite
Coronavirus is responsible for the increase in hacker appetite, as shoppers rely more on e-shopping this year to practice social distancing. >>
Story image
Graduate
Qual IT launches new graduate program to combat growing IT skill shortage
Qual IT NZ has announced the launch of its new graduate program in a bid to combat the country's growing IT skills shortage.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices
"Left unpatched, a hacker potentially could have exploited the vulnerabilities to listen in on conversations of Android users.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat
"The attackers use social engineering to lure victims into granting the permissions needed to see into every corner of their digital life.">>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Review
Tech junkies rejoice: The Dux Backpack is a tech fortress you can take anywhere
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code
"By focusing on in-depth input from tech platforms before coming to communities and individuals, it highlights the power imbalance with targeted communities.">>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption
Global smartphone sales to end-users declined 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to new reports from Gartner. >>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The deepfake dilemma: How it affects privacy, security & law in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high>>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Story image
Gaming
Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region>>
Story image
Phishing
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
More stories