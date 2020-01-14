Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland

Uber’s JUMP e-scooters have officially launched in Auckland, with users able to access the service via the Uber app.

The company will roll out 735 JUMP e-scooters across the city, with an operational area extending from Mission Bay and Remuera to Point Chevalier (bordering on Avondale), and extending as far south as Royal Oak and One Tree Hill.



The JUMP e-scooters being introduced are the latest version, which are custom-made for shared transportation, Uber says.



"Designed with a focus on safety, simplicity and durability, the scooter frame is bigger and more durable with larger wheels and better suspension to more easily navigate rough spots in the road or footpath. It also has two hand brake levers, in a similar style to the hand brakes you find on a bicycle," the company says in a release.



"Safety is at the heart of JUMP and our commitment to micromobility and Auckland’s multi-modal future."



Over the coming weeks Uber will host safety demonstrations and trials across Auckland.

"We want to be sure all users understand safe rider behaviour including wearing a helmet, respecting other pedestrians and road rules, using the breaks and encouraging people to just take it slowly as they get used to using the e-scooters," it says.



The JUMP e-scooters cost $1 to unlock and $0.38c for every minute for the duration of the ride. A popular route such as Albert Park to Britomart should take about five minutes and cost roughly $3-$4.



"We’re thrilled to now have JUMP e-scooters in both Auckland and Wellington. Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport. It offers a fast, environmentally friendly way for people to reduce congestion and get around their cities," Uber says.



The company will also launch JUMP e-bikes to Auckland next month.



