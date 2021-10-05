Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience

Yesterday

Global gaming giant Ubisoft has moved its i3D.net infrastructure service and application hosting network to Equinix in order to lower latency on its network and improve gaming services.

According to figures from Statista, the online gaming market could be worth US$46.7 billion by 2025. Already, i3D.net is feeling the effects as the company seeks to double capacity to provide high-speed connectivity across games and deployment tests.

Equinix’s data center platform, Platform Equinix, integrates with 38 International Business Exchange data centers in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. i3D.net selected Platform Equinix in order to rearchitect its supporting digital infrastructure to offer an immersive gaming experience, no matter where a player is located.

In turn, Equinix will provide global infrastructure with processing power and network speed to perform game development builds. Further, Platform Equinix will also allocate gaming traffic to burst into multiple cloud accounts that gamers need from AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, through the interconnection of 40 exchanges.

According to i3D.net chief operating officer Rick Sloot, the company wants to provide the best experience for its users’ gaming platforms.

“Our network is one of the most important pillars of our company. Having healthy interconnection services that connect the i3D.net network with Platform Equinix means we can deliver the lowest latency to our end users, removing the frustration of in-game lag. Equinix’s interconnection services are extremely reliable and powerful, allowing us to grow anywhere in the world.”

Equinix EMEA director of segment marketing, Matt George, adds, “With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”

“Gamers are always striving to level-up, pushing themselves to better their skills and expanding their game-base; they expect nothing less from developers and providers. With new levels of demand, gaming platforms must be supported by robust digital infrastructure to enable the transfer of information at high speeds to ensure smooth game playing, while also offering the utmost security to protect sensitive player details.”

The two companies say they have a shared outlook on sustainability. Both companies aim to reduce their carbon footprint. Equinix aims to be climate-neutral by 2030, while Ubisoft aims to reduce emissions by 8.8% per employee by 2023.

i3D.net has deployed at Equinix locations in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Paris, São Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sweden, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw and Washington, D.C.