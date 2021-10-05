Story image
Equinix
Equinix International Business Exchange
Ubisoft

Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience

Yesterday

Global gaming giant Ubisoft has moved its i3D.net infrastructure service and application hosting network to Equinix in order to lower latency on its network and improve gaming services.

According to figures from Statista, the online gaming market could be worth US$46.7 billion by 2025. Already, i3D.net is feeling the effects as the company seeks to double capacity to provide high-speed connectivity across games and deployment tests.

Equinix’s data center platform, Platform Equinix, integrates with 38 International Business Exchange data centers in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.  i3D.net selected Platform Equinix in order to rearchitect its supporting digital infrastructure to offer an immersive gaming experience, no matter where a player is located.

In turn, Equinix will provide global infrastructure with processing power and network speed to perform game development builds. Further, Platform Equinix will also allocate gaming traffic to burst into multiple cloud accounts that gamers need from AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, through the interconnection of 40 exchanges.

According to i3D.net chief operating officer Rick Sloot, the company wants to provide the best experience for its users’ gaming platforms.

“Our network is one of the most important pillars of our company. Having healthy interconnection services that connect the i3D.net network with Platform Equinix means we can deliver the lowest latency to our end users, removing the frustration of in-game lag. Equinix’s interconnection services are extremely reliable and powerful, allowing us to grow anywhere in the world.”

Equinix EMEA director of segment marketing, Matt George, adds, “With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.” 

“Gamers are always striving to level-up, pushing themselves to better their skills and expanding their game-base; they expect nothing less from developers and providers. With new levels of demand, gaming platforms must be supported by robust digital infrastructure to enable the transfer of information at high speeds to ensure smooth game playing, while also offering the utmost security to protect sensitive player details.”

The two companies say they have a shared outlook on sustainability. Both companies aim to reduce their carbon footprint. Equinix aims to be climate-neutral by 2030, while Ubisoft aims to reduce emissions by 8.8% per employee by 2023.

i3D.net has deployed at Equinix locations in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Paris, São Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sweden, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw and Washington, D.C.

Related stories
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Game review: Immortals Fenyx Rising>>
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion>>
Game review: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint>>
Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion is gonna create havoc in London>>
Hands-on review: Starlink: Battle for Atlas enters the galaxy>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks
“Gone are the days of the bulk spam and phishing attacks, and here to stay is the highly targeted spear phishing email.">>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
Video games
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly here!
In just under a month, Eidos-Montréal will be bringing the adventures of Star-Lord and his motley crew to PC and Consoles with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes
The vulnerabilities currently putting Azure customers at risk are just the latest in a staggering number of crippling threats in internet software.>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity
The new three-year agreement with Ministry of Education aims to make NZ schools even more secure. >>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach
A data breach of the Lower Hutt retailer's systems may have compromised customers’ personal and credit card information.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies
With every new technology-enabled path we forge, we must also defend ourselves from cyber threats and exploitation. Here we take a look at some of Aotearoa's main cyber defenders.>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand
The mobile malware infects and steals data from the phones of unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report
The number of cybersecurity incidents in the second quarter of 2021 has risen to more than 1,350, accounting for $3.9 million in direct financial losses.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
Scams
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?
Consumers think banks, retailers and mobile operators need to do more to protect them and their personal information from fraudsters.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)
Deathloop is a stealth-shooter sandbox of a game that you can spend hours on just experimenting and trying new things.>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush 
Mario Golf: Super Rush is a great option that will keep kids entertained for a few hours while also having a high replayability factor. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera
The DCS-8302LH Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera is yet another addition to the legion of D-Link networked home security devices.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Graphically, NBA 2K22 still remains to be the best looking sports game available on the market.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Story image
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products >>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories>>
More stories