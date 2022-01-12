Ulisse launches visual data collection platform to transform physical spaces into smart spaces

Wed 12 Jan 2022

Intelligence technology company Ulisse has launched a computer vision platform that transforms physical spaces into data-rich intelligent places.

By utilising proprietary AI and IoT technology to promote a 'privacy first' initiative, the technology learns from a surrounding environment and people's behaviour and interaction to deliver better analytics, experiences and results for the situation.

The company says the new solution can be used to collect and manage data in a variety of situations, including retail and office buildings to pedestrian areas and public transportation.

It markets itself as a camera-free platform that includes self-installing sensors and algorithms to quickly adapt to every situation and provide real-time analytics, delivering highly accurate data while also maintaining privacy.

The company also says that using a radar-based approach will help further analyse trends and patterns while still adhering to privacy and security concerns. The built-in Ulisse RF (radio frequency)-based sensors illuminate a target with reflection point-clouds, not a true-colour image, resulting in unobtrusive and privacy-friendly technology.

It also says that by using a 'LEGO-like' approach, the hardware can be assembled by combining multiple hardware modules and the software algorithms, which can then be adapted for different industry applications like smart retail, smart cities and smart buildings.

With the change to many ways of life amidst the global pandemic, having smart data solutions and gathering tools is a key for many businesses looking to implement change and keep up with various government and safety standards.

The system is already being put into practice around the world. Currently, the Ulisse platform is being piloted in Singapore cable cars to determine the crowds and comfort level of the transit system. It is also being trialled in the metropolitan city of Venice, where it will analyse and measure the density of tourists travelling through the town.

Ulisse CEO Luca Nestola says he realises the increased demand for this type of technology as a result of the pandemic and believes human factors are vital to maintaining accurate data and providing better solutions.

"As the post-pandemic world starts to emerge with more people seeking experiences outside of their homes, it will be obvious that the real estate industry has not really understood people's experiences and behaviors," he says.

"Cities, buildings and public transit all need data about how people interact. Human experience is a crucial aspect of how buildings and places are designed and will be an important part of the equation as we move forward. Ulisse does that through its technology and analytics."

Nestola also believes data is crucial to understanding the way forward in many challenges we face in day-to-day life, and information through this new system can help businesses and enterprises progress and expand.

"Ulisse has a unique adaptive design so that it learns from human behavior and can turn every physical space into an intelligent space, regardless of what it is. For example, in an office building we can simulate different layouts and the effects on people's occupancy and behaviors. With that information, management can optimise spaces for specific purposes. We want to help realign spaces and places with people to create more liveable, comfortable and--for businesses--more profitable environments."