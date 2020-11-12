f5-nz logo
Story image

Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities

12 Nov 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Vodafone NZ has passed a significant milestone in its corporate philanthropy efforts, having supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million, making the digital services provider one of the largest corporate philanthropic donors in Aotearoa.

According to Philanthropy New Zealand, Vodafone "offers a great example of how businesses in Aotearoa can approach a strategic and sustainable, social good programme".

Sue McCabe, chief executive at Philanthropy NZ, says, “Business philanthropy is critical for Aotearoa New Zealand to flourish economically, socially, and environmentally, given the scale of the challenges and opportunities we face. 

"Vodafone is a great example to look to for guidance given its long-term and strategic approach, its commitment to continue to learn what works and change based on the evidence," she says.

“The Vodafone Foundation is not just a leader in corporate philanthropy, but in philanthropy and grant-making more generally. As well as helping to transform young lives through their own mahi, the Vodafone Foundation also contributes to the bigger giving movement in New Zealand through its willingness to share their successes and learnings, and to collaborate with other philanthropic and Government funders.”

Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO, says it is more important than ever for businesses to have a strong social focus, and has recently unveiled the company’s new corporate strategy, which aims to "create a better Aotearoa through remarkable technology".  

"The Vodafone NZ Foundation’s goal of halving the number of disadvantaged youth in NZ is included as one of the company’s key metrics of business success," says Paris.

“It’s not enough for businesses to just create shareholder value, we also need to create long-term value for Aotearoa, our country and citizens, across many different dimensions. 

"We’re proud to do this in part via our Vodafone Foundation, which has been operating for almost 20 years and has contributed to some remarkable work to reduce the number of disadvantaged youth," he says.

“While Covid-19 has exacerbated issues around the digital divide in the past year, our long-term focus has always been on creating lasting, positive and systemic impact among some of the most excluded rangatahi in Aotearoa. Having supported more than 1,000 charitable organisations to contribute to positive change is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Vodafone NZ invests $2 million per annum in the Vodafone NZ Foundation, a charitable trust with a vision of an Aotearoa New Zealand where all young people have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. The Foundation is on a 10 year, $20 million journey to reduce the number of young people who fall into categories of exclusion and disadvantage, through innovative funding programmes and partnerships and by leveraging the networks and digital technology of Vodafone. 

One long-term community partner is Zeal, with Vodafone NZ Foundation providing grants of more than $1 million over four years to support Zeal’s Online Crisis Intervention programme, which supports young people to disclose and address mental health crises online.

Jesse Boyce, chief executive officer, Zeal, says, "Put simply, the Vodafone Foundation have empowered us to save young people’s lives through digital technology. 

"We have journeyed together for a number of years and the impact we have enabled through partnership for young people both in Aotearoa and abroad has been extremely rewarding," he says.

“In our experience partnering with the Vodafone Foundation, it is clear the organisation is deeply moved by the complex challenges facing rangatahi today and is motivated to make a difference. 

"The Vodafone Foundation has shown great courage in its approach to investment in meaningful solutions - including moves offering Zeal its largest ever grant to one organisation.

 “Vodafone Foundation’s willingness to invest not only in innovations and projects but more deeply into organisations and people is something we have both greatly valued and benefitted from. We greatly value our ongoing partnership."

 The Vodafone NZ Foundation is a charitable organisation that uses fundraising capability and access to Vodafone networks, technology, customers and employees to connect communities with the tools they need to make a difference.

Lani Evans, head of the Vodafone NZ Foundation, says, “The support of Vodafone’s leadership and staff is essential to the ongoing success of our corporate giving, philanthropic and advocacy programmes.

 “We’re proud that we’ve been able to support more than 1000 community organisations over the past 18 years," she says.

"We continue to look for ways to further deepen our relationships with the private and public sectors to support long-term efforts to create a better Aotearoa for future generations.”

Related stories:
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Dig deeper:
Vodafone Vodafone Foundation Charity
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Story image
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Story image
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Story image
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
Story image
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
More stories