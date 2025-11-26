Wearable glucose monitors cut diabetes risks & costs in NZ

New modelling data indicates that access to publicly funded wearable glucose monitoring technology has the potential to prevent thousands of diabetes-related complications in New Zealand. Approximately 19,362 people living with type 1 diabetes have received government-funded access to continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) within the past year. Estimates suggest that this initiative is reducing healthcare costs by more than NZD $53,000 each day.

Complications avoided

The data projects a significant drop in the lifetime incidence of serious diabetes complications due to the widespread use of CGMs. The modelling forecasts that CGMs could prevent 7,243 eye complications, 4,645 cases of kidney disease, 1,282 cardiovascular complications, 48,463 severe hypoglycaemia events requiring medical assistance and 6,357 cases of ulcers and amputations among people with type 1 diabetes.

These reductions could translate into direct medical savings exceeding NZD $604 million, according to the statistical models cited.

Technology use

Continuous glucose monitors are wearable devices that use a subcutaneous sensor to provide ongoing blood glucose data. They deliver real-time readings and alerts, helping individuals and clinicians better regulate glucose levels and avoid acute complications.

Clinical perspective

"Over time, glucose builds up in the small blood vessels, in the eyes, kidneys, heart and feet, increasing the risk of serious complications. It's that ongoing burden that makes tight glucose control so critical.

"Type 1 diabetes is relentless. It never goes away, and it's not something someone can forget. It demands constant attention with every single decision they make. Even something as simple as heading into a meeting requires them to ask themselves if they need to test their sugars, if they need to eat, if they need to give insulin," said Associate Professor Rosemary Hall, endocrinologist and immediate past president, NZ Society for the Study of Diabetes.

Hall also noted a transformation in the quality of life for patients, citing the increased confidence to participate in everyday activities that might previously have triggered anxiety or health risks.

"Whether it is a social event, exercise, or just a spontaneous outing, there's more confidence and less fear. For many, it's simply about freedom. That freedom, even in small moments, has made a profound difference.

"Similarly, for parents of children with type 1 diabetes, the challenges are ongoing.

"I've heard parents say they're now finally comfortable letting their kids do things they were once terrified to allow, including school camps, sleepovers, even just playing outside. That's a huge change from the chronic sleep deprivation they've previously lived with, waking up every night to check blood sugar levels," said Hall.

Access debate

"The modelling shows that for the 19,362 people in Aotearoa currently using CGM technology for type 1 diabetes, there is a projected gain of 28,811 quality-adjusted life years. That's not just a statistic; it represents real hope. It's exactly why we will continue to advocate relentlessly for equitable access to this technology for everyone with diabetes in New Zealand," said Heather Verry, CEO, Diabetes NZ.