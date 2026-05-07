Game review: MotoGP 26 (Xbox Series X)

MotoGP is one of those sports franchises that are released every year, and sometimes it can be hard to notice what is new with each entry. That said, developer Milestone promises to deliver with MotoGP 26, offering an advanced physics engine and a robust career mode for single-player enthusiasts.

The first thing you will have to do in MotoGP 26 is run a practice lap to let the game know what type of gamer you are. This is because the game has two specific gameplay settings that cater to different types of gamers.

If you are a casual type of gamer, you may want to use the Arcade game setting. Using Arcade mode allows you to drive the motorcycles more easily as you don't have to worry too much about balancing your rider, braking, steering, and much more.

The Pro setting is for gamers who are veterans of the MotoGP franchise. There are minimal aids, stricter handling, and more real-world physics. Not to mention, in the Pro setting, you also have to look out for tyre degradation, fuel levels, and manage bike settings for different tracks.

I recommend that all beginners try the Arcade setting first before diving into the Pro setting. I remember trying the Pro setting for the first time, and I kept falling off my bike and crashing into my opponents.

However, I feel the Pro setting is the best way to play the game if you are looking for total immersion and realism. It may take a while to get used to the game's controls in the Pro setting, but it's rewarding and more challenging playing this way.

An example of the game's sense of realism is when it's raining on the track. When you race for several laps, the rain accumulates on the bike's tyres, getting wetter and wetter. The wetter your tyres are, the heavier your bike gets. I remember getting slower lap times as a result of this, and I needed to change my tyres midway through the race to get faster.

Another example of MotoGP 26's incredible immersion is the way the game uses controller vibrations. The Xbox's controller vibrates differently depending on the terrain your bike is currently driving on.

If your bike is on the racing tarmac, the controller vibrations feel smooth and satisfying. The vibrations get more aggressive, though, if you go off track and drive on the sand and grass. Not to mention, your bike slows down a lot when it's not on the track.

Graphically, MotoGP 26 is impressive, much like its gameplay. There are tons of real tracks from around the world, and the game runs at a blistering 60fps on Xbox Series X. The weather effects look okay, but they're not as realistic as the PS4's Driveclub. Driveclub still has the best weather effects in any game I have ever played, and it came out back in 2014!

The only time I feel the graphics don't shine well is when I look at trees that are located in the background. The trees look outdated and don't fit in with the rest of the game. It's a shame because games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 have amazing-looking backgrounds.

In terms of game modes, there are several ways to play MotoGP 26. The Career mode is robust, including the Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP leagues. The races are pretty long-lasting, around seven or nine laps, totalling around 12 or 14 minutes overall.

The Career mode also adds the mini-game races this year, in between the proper race events. This includes the Flat Track, Motard, and Minibike races. They still have their own dedicated mode called 'Race Off', but it's cool now that they have been integrated into the Career mode.

The only disappointing thing about Career mode is the lack of voice acting. Sometimes your character does press conferences or talks to team members, but all of this is done in silent text. The only speaking you hear is from the commentary team before and after races.

Other single-player modes include Grand Prix, Championship, Time Trial, and Tutorial. It's cool you have the freedom to be your own created rider, or assume the role of the many real-life professionals added to the game.

For multiplayer options, there are 22 rider grids for online play, or you can race your friends and family members in split-screen gameplay. It's great Milestone still adds splitscreen gameplay since it's sadly dying in 2026.

While MotoGP 26 is a great racing game, I don't think it adds anything new or groundbreaking if you already played MotoGP 25 last year. The only major thing I noticed is the new track called Canterbury Park, located in the UK.

Overall, MotoGP 26 is a fine racing game with real-world physics and locations. The only thing holding the game down is that it feels too similar to last year's game. Let's hope more is added next year in MotoGP 27.

Verdict: 8.0/10