Zwift unveils new routes in biggest New York map update yet

Zwift has introduced its largest map expansion in five years, adding 31 kilometres of new virtual cycling and running routes to its depiction of New York City. The move extends the platform's offering beyond the familiar elevated roads above Central Park, including recognisable locations such as Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge, and Prospect Park.

City expansion

The New York map now offers a total of 15 new routes at launch, consisting of 12 for cycling and three for running. In the coming months, Zwift plans to unlock five additional routes. The expansion is the first major update to the New York map since 2019.

The new roads are designed to provide users with faster and more rolling terrain, in contrast to the previous focus on challenging climbs. This broadens the types of workouts available to users regardless of experience level.

Power segments

Included in the update is a new feature labelled 'Power Segments', situated within the virtual New York Subway. These segments focus purely on output, challenging riders to sustain the highest level of wattage over short periods. Results are displayed in real time, with jerseys on offer for top performers on the leaderboards. Users can also view their power output relative to their best efforts from the past 90 days and one year.

There are six Power Segments available at launch, providing opportunities for users to challenge themselves on 5, 10, and 20-second power records. The features aim to create a more data-driven and competitive experience for the Zwift community.

Route details

Among the new cycling routes, the longest is 'Fuhgeddaboutit' at 79km with 838 metres of elevation. Other notable routes include 'Double Parked', which covers 42.4km with 330 metres of climbing, and 'Watts the Limit', a 31km course with mixed gradients. For runners, the options include 'Prospect Park Loop Run' at 5.5km, 'Toefield Tornado Run' at 10.3km, and 'Avon Flyer Run' at 3.3km.

The diverse selection is meant to accommodate both casual participants and those seeking more intensive training sessions. The expansion covers several high-profile New York landmarks, offering a broader representation of the city's landscape within the app.

Community engagement

Zwift's new features are being introduced as part of Stage 4 of the Zwift Unlocked series, which offers group events and the chance to earn double experience points. Opportunities for head-to-head competition and leaderboard challenges are built into the updated map design.

The company, which combines gaming technology with exercise equipment connectivity, continues to attract a broad user base of cyclists and runners. Zwift's immersive maps include cities such as London and Paris, as well as its proprietary world, Watopia, with each new expansion aiming to increase user engagement and retention.

"Zwift Unlocked offers the chance to share in the fun with fellow Zwifters and earn double XP," said Eric Min, CEO, Zwift.