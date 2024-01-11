Acer unveils Nitro 17 laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX & Intel Core i7

Acer has announced the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) gaming laptop, which is set to significantly enhance performance and immersive experiences with essential features for on-the-go gaming and multitasking. This high-performing device is equipped with the latest Intel Core 14th generation processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. Such sophisticated hardware is ideal for a user's productivity, creativity tasks, and gaming experiences and is part of the next wave of computing innovation.

The new Acer Nitro 17 laptop showcases a 17-inch QHD display for immersive visuals and pristine colours. Bolstered by a quick 165 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature support, gamers will experience superior visuals. The device also includes NitroSense software for complete device control and an advanced cooling system.

To top off its extensive features, the built-in Microsoft Copilot allows for easy access to the power of AI for productivity and creativity tasks. Furthermore, purchasers of this Windows 11 gaming machine will receive a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving them access to hundreds of high-quality games.

Acer's Nitro laptop portfolio gets a significant upgrade with the new device. It boasts up to an Intel Core i7 processor 14700HX and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, delivering a powerful combination for a budget-friendly gaming device. The laptop is powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. Consequently, the GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU powers the machine's breathtaking graphics with AI-enhanced DLSS 3.5 technology and full ray tracing. Crucially, this GeForce RTX technology is supported in more than 500 popular games and apps.

Games appear stunning on the Nitro laptop's 17.3-inch QHD display, boasting a 16:9 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 3 ms overdrive response time. The device also has a DCI-P3 100% colour gamut. Its streamlined thermal design incorporates dual fan quad-intake and quad exhaust systems, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, ensuring longer productivity periods for its full-capacity components.

For seamless communication during games or streaming, the device comes with Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, utilising a three-microphone setup. This uses AI power to filter unwanted ambient noise, allowing users' voices to stand out through DTS:X Ultra speakers. Further enhancing the device's functionality is an integrated NitroSense and mode switch key, enabling users to customise the laptop's 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and view the laptop's performance and more in real time.

The Nitro 17 provides a full range of ports for connectivity: two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a Micro SD card reader. It also supports Killer DoubleShot Pro Ethernet E3100G and Wi-Fi 6E for seamless network connections. Pricing and availability details of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) in Australia are yet to be confirmed.