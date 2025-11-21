Adobe adds Gemini 3 Nano Banana Pro AI to Firefly & Photoshop

Adobe has added Google's Gemini 3 (Nano Banana Pro) image model to its Firefly and Photoshop applications, expanding the AI model options available to subscribers. This integration means users can now access Gemini 3's image generation capabilities directly within Adobe's established creative tools, with unlimited generations offered to subscribers.

Integration details

Subscribers to Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plans can now use the Nano Banana Pro model for generating and editing images in both Adobe Firefly and Photoshop. In Firefly, the model is accessible within the Text to Image tool and Firefly Boards, which support concepting, moodboarding, and visual exploration. Photoshop users gain Nano Banana Pro as the latest model powering the Generative Fill feature, allowing upscaled content and extensive creative editing options.

AI partner model expansion

Adobe's partnership model includes a portfolio of AI image, video, and audio models from providers such as Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs, Ideogram, Luma AI, Moonvalley, OpenAI, Pika, Runway, and Topaz Labs. With Gemini 3 Nano Banana Pro now incorporated, Adobe says it continues to offer access to a variety of third-party AI models directly within its ecosystem.

Key features

Firefly users can upload up to six reference images and prompt the AI model to merge and refine elements, generating new visuals with integrated text. The Nano Banana Pro model is designed to generate images with improved editing quality, supporting refined adjustments through text prompts, including changes to specific image segments, aspect ratios, resolution, and camera angles or lighting. The model can also localise content by generating text in various languages and claims to produce more factual visuals by leveraging Google Search's data.

Firefly Boards, the collaborative moodboarding feature, allows creative teams to upload multiple assets and prompt the model to visualise concepts in real-world contexts. In Photoshop, Generative Fill powered by Nano Banana Pro enables prompt-driven editing operations such as lighting changes, higher-resolution output, and broader creative variation. These features integrate with existing editing functionalities like layers, masks, and selections.

User workflow

The integration is designed to let creators move between AI-powered image generation and conventional editing without switching platforms. According to Adobe, this approach aims to streamline the creative process by keeping model selection and editing tools within a single environment. The addition of Gemini 3 Nano Banana Pro follows earlier integrations of models such as Gemini Flash Image 2.5 (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 Kontext [pro].

Usage offer

Adobe is making unlimited image generations using the Firefly app and partner models, including Nano Banana Pro, available to qualifying subscribers through the end of November. This is positioned as a way to encourage adoption among creative professionals and organisations already using Creative Cloud's subscription services.

"With Google's Nano Banana Pro now in Adobe Firefly and Photoshop, we're giving creators and creative professionals yet another best-in-class image model they can tap into alongside Adobe's powerful editing tools to turn ideas into high-impact content with full creative control. It's an exciting step in our partnership with Google to help everyone create with AI," said Hannah Elsakr, Vice President, New GenAI Business Ventures, Adobe.