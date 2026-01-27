AI & TV renovation dreams putting NZ homes at risk

Symphony Construction Director Reagan Langeveld has warned that New Zealand homeowners who plan renovations around AI-generated designs and reality TV timelines face higher financial risk when those concepts fail to match building requirements.

Langeveld, a Master Builders gold award winner, said design apps and media entertainment formats present an oversimplified picture of residential renovation. He said many homeowners now arrive with plans and expectations shaped by digital renders and edited television segments rather than building constraints and compliance steps.

He said AI tools and renovation shows often miss the factors that decide whether a concept works in a specific house. He also said they do not reflect differences in council rules and building practice across regions.

"AI can generate a perfect room but it cannot tell you what is inside your walls or whether your local council sees the work as exempt from resource consents. It has no understanding of load paths, moisture management or plumbing locations and it cannot flag when a design triggers additional compliance in one region but not in another. "As a result, homeowners are being shown digital concepts and edited television timelines that ignore the complexities of structural planning, waterproofing standards, trades coordination and regulatory obligations. "Reality TV renovation shows add to the problem by making construction look fast and simple. What you see on screen is the highlight reel. Behind the scenes there are engineers, inspectors and weeks of preparation that never make it to air. None of it reflects the actual process for renovating or building a home," said Reagan Langeveld, Director, Symphony Construction.

Design misconceptions

Langeveld said the growth in AI-based home design tools has changed how some homeowners approach project planning. He said some treat construction as a selection process of finishes and layouts rather than a process shaped by structure, services, and build sequencing.

"These tools skip the messy parts. They do not know what is structurally possible and don't factor in how the plumbing and ventilation will actually run through a house. They can show homeowners a flawless visual but they cannot tell them how to build it, how long it will take or what compliance steps sit in the background," said Langeveld.

He said builders now see a growing number of AI-generated renovation concepts that need substantial redesign before work can begin. He listed common issues that can emerge once a builder assesses a plan against the existing structure and services.

"Homeowners come to us with beautiful digital images that look achievable at first glance, but once you strip back the layers you find structural conflicts, missing drainage, or design elements that are impossible to deliver safely," said Langeveld.

Reality TV effect

Langeveld said renovation programmes often compress project timelines for broadcast. He said they also rely on work and inputs that viewers do not see. He framed this as a driver of unrealistic assumptions about duration, cost and site constraints.

"When people watch a bathroom or kitchen transformation completed between ad breaks, they naturally assume the real thing should be just as straightforward. They do not see the engineering reviews, the sequencing of trades or the inspections that make up the bulk of a real project," said Langeveld.

He said the pairing of polished AI visuals with simplified television storylines creates a distorted starting point for budgeting and scheduling. He described this as an expectations gap that tends to emerge after homeowners have already committed to a direction.

"It creates a gap between expectation and reality that always lands on the homeowner. They are basing decisions on a fantasy workflow that does not exist outside of an app or a television set," said Langeveld.

Early advice

Langeveld said homeowners should speak with a builder early in the process, before they lock in a design and budget. He said early conversations can surface constraints in structure, waterproofing, drainage, and regulatory requirements that affect both feasibility and scope.

"Talk to your builder first. It is the fastest way to understand what is possible, what is compliant and what it will really take to deliver a safe, durable and well-executed renovation," said Langeveld.