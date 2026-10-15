MSI opens pre-orders for Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition

MSI has opened pre-orders for the Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition gaming laptop, a limited-edition model in its Crosshair range that will be sold globally.

The device pairs a white chassis with red accents and bundled accessories linked to MSI's MLG character branding. It is aimed at gamers and content creators seeking a machine with a multi-core processor and discrete graphics.

The laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory. Under MSI's OverBoost setting, combined CPU and GPU power can reach up to 190W.

Cooling comes from a dual-fan system with five heat pipes and four exhaust vents, a layout designed to maintain stable operation under heavier workloads.

The laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 typical colour coverage. MSI is positioning the screen for both competitive gaming and visual content work.

Design focus

A key difference from the standard model is the exterior design. MSI has given the MLG Edition a Stellar White finish with what it describes as a pearl-like effect, along with custom branding, a white keyboard, four-zone RGB lighting, and red rubber feet.

The MLG label refers to LOONG:NIA, an original dragon-inspired character created by MSI for this edition. The character theme extends across the hardware design and packaging.

MSI is also including an MLG Edition mouse, headset, and extended gaming mouse pad in the box. In selected markets, it will also offer a bundled MLG character figure while stocks last.

Upgrade options

The machine supports DDR5 memory across two slots, with capacity of up to 96GB. Storage support includes PCIe Gen4 and Gen5, with SuperRAID 5 among the supported configurations.

Connectivity includes Wi‑Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3, a combined audio jack, and a Kensington lock slot. Audio features include Nahimic enhancement.

MSI has also added its AI Engine software, which adjusts system settings for different uses, including gaming, work, entertainment, and meetings. The graphics hardware also supports on-device AI processing features available through Nvidia's RTX 50 series platform.

Suggested pricing starts at AUD $3,599, with final pricing dependent on region and configuration. Availability will vary by market.

"The Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition reflects MSI's commitment to delivering performance with personality," said Derek Chen, Vice President of MSI NB Sales & Marketing, MSI.

"By combining powerful hardware, intelligent optimization, advanced cooling, and a unique character-inspired design, this model gives gamers a laptop that performs at a high level while standing out from the crowd," Chen said.