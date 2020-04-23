AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors

AMD has announced the newest additions to the 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop processor family – the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors.

It has also announced its B550 Chipset for Socket AM4 designed for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with over 60 designs in development.

The new processors bring the “Zen 2” core architecture to high-demand users, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology.

The B550 chipset and Ryzen 3 desktop processors work with double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and have a wide selection of motherboards in development.

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” says AMD senior vice president and client business unit general manager Saeid Moshkelani.

“AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors, we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”

The Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X represent the fastest ever AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors, bringing world-class desktop performance to mainstream gamers, enabling SMT on a Ryzen 3 desktop processor.

The processors take advantage of 18MB Cache, delivering memory latency reduction, translating directly to smoother gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games.

With four cores, eight threads, and AMD SMT technology, the new Ryzen 3 processors provide improved multitasking performance and responsiveness.

Ryzen 3

Up to 20% gaming performance than the competition

Up to 75% creator performance than the competition

Model Cores/Threads TDP (Watts) Boost/Base Freq. (Ghz) Total Cache (MB) Platform RRP (USD) Expected Availability 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 $120 May 2020 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 $99 May 2020

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from leading retailers and e-tailers worldwide beginning May 2020.

AMD B550 Chipset

The new chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors.

The upcoming B550 motherboards include compatibility for PCIe 4.0, with twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards.

AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020.