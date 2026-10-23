AMD expands FSR Upscaling 4.1 to older Radeon cards

AMD has expanded support for FSR Upscaling 4.1 to more Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen-based APUs through its Adrenalin Edition 26.10.1 driver. Support for Xbox Series X|S consoles will follow soon.

The update adds FSR Upscaling 4.1 support for Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs, Ryzen AI Max Series APUs, Ryzen AI 9 300 and 400 Series APUs, and Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, Ryzen Z2 Extreme and Ryzen Z2 A APUs. AMD says FSR 4 is now supported by more than 400 game titles.

FSR, or FidelityFX Super Resolution, is AMD's image upscaling technology for games. The latest expansion broadens availability beyond the Radeon RX 9000 Series, where FSR 4 first launched, and the Radeon RX 7000 Series, which later gained FSR Upscaling 4.1 support.

Wider rollout

In this release, AMD has adapted its machine learning-based upscaling technology for older and lower-power hardware, extending support from desktop graphics cards to laptops, handheld gaming devices and mini-PCs.

For Radeon RX 6000 Series products, AMD has optimised the INT8 model used for FSR Upscaling 4.1 on Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs. The change brings the feature to graphics cards first released in 2020, widening the base of compatible devices.

Support has also been added for Ryzen AI Max systems, including mobile APUs used in laptops and compact workstation-style PCs. The driver also introduces what AMD describes as a more efficient version of FSR Upscaling 4.1 for devices using Ryzen AI 9 processors and selected Ryzen Z2 chips aimed at handheld gaming devices and mainstream laptops.

The planned arrival on Xbox Series X|S will extend the technology further into the console market. AMD did not give a specific release date for console support.

Driver changes

Alongside broader compatibility, Adrenalin Edition 26.10.1 includes frame pacing improvements for FSR Frame Generation on Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards. Frame pacing affects the consistency of rendered frames, which can influence how smooth a game appears during play.

AMD also says Vulkan support for FSR 4 will be made available to developers through an upcoming FSR SDK 2.4 update. The change is aimed at game developers rather than end users and would extend support for the graphics API used in a range of PC titles and game engines.

Game support

AMD says its native x86 compatibility supports day-one gaming across devices for a number of popular titles, including Call of Duty, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, VALORANT, League of Legends, Delta Force, Wuthering Waves, Arena Breakout: Infinite and Arknights: Endfield.

The focus on compatibility reflects competition among chipmakers to ensure newer classes of gaming hardware, including handheld PCs and AI-focused laptops, can run major games without delays in support. It also points to the growing importance of software features such as upscaling and frame generation in extending the life of existing hardware.

Executive comment

Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD, announced the broader availability of FSR Upscaling 4.1 as part of the company's latest graphics software release.

The expansion gives AMD a larger footprint for the latest version of FSR across desktop GPUs, mobile processors and handheld-focused chips. By bringing the feature to Radeon RX 6000 hardware and several Ryzen AI product lines, AMD is targeting users who may not be buying the newest graphics cards but still want access to newer image reconstruction tools in supported games.

With more than 400 titles now supporting FSR 4, software adoption is becoming a key part of AMD's pitch to gamers and developers. The next stage will be whether the promised Xbox rollout and Vulkan developer support broaden that reach further across console and PC ecosystems.