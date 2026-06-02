Asus launches anniversary ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle

Asus's Republic of Gamers has launched the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle to mark the gaming brand's 20th anniversary.

The new version of the Ally adds an OLED screen for the first time and includes a bundled pair of ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. It also moves to AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and introduces revised controls, including TMR joysticks and a transforming D-pad.

The device enters a fast-growing handheld gaming PC market, where manufacturers are trying to stand out through screen quality, battery life, ergonomics and closer ties to established gaming platforms. By linking the unit more closely to Xbox branding and including display accessories in the box, Republic of Gamers is targeting buyers who want a more complete portable setup rather than a base device alone.

The X20 edition uses a translucent black chassis with a gold internal structure, a design intended to set the anniversary model apart from the standard line-up. Republic of Gamers described it as a collector-focused release tied to two decades since the brand's formation.

Display changes

The most significant hardware change is the screen. The handheld now has a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,400 nits, replacing the LCD technology used in earlier Ally models.

The panel supports Dolby Vision and carries a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 rating. Asus said it also revised the thermal design to direct more airflow to the APU and limit heat exposure near the display, reflecting OLED panels' greater sensitivity to heat.

The display also includes Corning DXC glass and an anti-reflective coating. According to the company's specifications, the screen runs at full HD resolution in a 16:9 format and supports FreeSync Premium Pro.

Controls and internals

Republic of Gamers has also revised the input hardware. The X20 introduces what it calls a Transforming D-pad, allowing users to switch between a conventional four-way layout and an eight-way option aimed at genres such as fighting games.

Face buttons have been adjusted to sit flush with the chassis, while the handgrips gain a rubberised coating. The bundle also adds full-size TMR joysticks, which Asus said are intended to improve precision and durability while addressing stick-drift concerns.

Inside, the machine runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with 24GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive. The system ships with Windows 11 Home and includes Xbox-specific controls such as an Xbox button, view and menu buttons, impulse triggers, assignable rear buttons and HD haptics.

The I/O includes USB4 Type-C, a second USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a microSD Express card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. The battery is rated at 80Wh, and the device weighs 756g.

Bundled glasses

A notable part of the package is the inclusion of the ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. Republic of Gamers said the glasses connect directly to the handheld with a single USB Type-C cable and are designed to give users a large virtual display while travelling or playing away from a desk.

According to the product details, the glasses offer a virtual 171-inch screen at four metres, a 240Hz display, micro-OLED technology and native 3DoF tracking. An anchor mode can keep the virtual screen fixed in one place rather than moving with the user's head.

This bundled approach gives the X20 a different position from most rival handheld devices, which are typically sold as standalone systems and rely on third-party accessories. It also reflects broader efforts to build product ecosystems around portable gaming hardware as the category matures.

The handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, and uses what Republic of Gamers calls Xbox-inspired ergonomics. Asus also said X20 users can access Auto SR preview, an upscaling tool intended to sharpen lower-resolution game frames on larger screens when the device is docked.

That feature was previously associated with Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, and its inclusion underlines how far handheld gaming systems are drawing on laptop and PC technologies rather than following the model of closed game consoles. The result is a product that sits between a Windows PC, a portable console and an accessory-led display system.

The launch comes as brands including Asus, Lenovo, MSI and Valve continue to test how much consumers will pay for premium handheld gaming hardware. In that context, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 is less a mass-market refresh than a higher-spec anniversary edition designed to stand out through styling, screen technology and bundled hardware.