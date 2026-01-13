Belkin unveils new chargers & Switch 2 case for ANZ

Belkin has outlined a new accessories range for Australia and New Zealand, spanning Qi2 wireless chargers, power banks, a wireless HDMI adapter, a USB-C hub and a charging case for Nintendo Switch 2.

The line-up includes products with confirmed local pricing in Australian and New Zealand dollars across several categories. Belkin also flagged several items where local pricing and availability will be confirmed nearer to launch.

Gaming case

Belkin plans to sell a Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2, listed as Model ENA003. The case includes a removable 10,000 mAh power bank and an LCD screen that shows remaining battery life. Belkin said the power bank delivers up to 30W fast charging.

The case design includes a hinged power bank section that also works as a tabletop stand. Belkin also described a flap for game card storage and a hidden compartment intended for smart trackers such as AirTag and Tile. The case uses what the company described as rugged materials and heavy-duty zippers.

The Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at AU$149.95 and NZ$159.95. Belkin listed availability as March 2026.

Power banks

Belkin introduced the UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring, listed as Model BPD014. It supports Qi2 25W wireless charging and 30W USB-C charging, according to the company. Belkin said the unit includes a kickstand, a digital display and a magnetic ring for accessories.

Belkin said it will confirm local pricing and availability for Australia and New Zealand closer to launch.

Belkin also announced the BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand in two variants, Models BPD011 and BPD016. Belkin said the power bank delivers up to 15W of wireless charging. The company also listed pass-through charging and a built-in kickstand.

Belkin priced the BPD011 at AU$99.95 and NZ$109.95. It priced the BPD016 at AU$109.95 and NZ$129.95. Belkin listed availability as April 2026.

For higher capacity charging, Belkin announced the UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K, listed as Model BPB040. Belkin said it offers a 27,000 mAh battery and up to 240W total output across ports, with up to 140W on a single port. The unit includes a built-in 140W USB-C cable and a display showing battery percentage, according to the company.

The UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K is priced at AU$269.95 and NZ$279.95. Belkin listed availability as May 2026.

Wireless charging

Belkin's new wireless charging products include the UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger, listed as Model WIZ043. Belkin said it is a Qi2 25W charger that can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The company described a foldable design aimed at travel use. Belkin said the pack includes a 45W USB-C power supply and a 1.5 m cable.

Belkin said it will communicate local pricing and availability for Australia and New Zealand closer to launch.

Belkin also announced the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock, listed as Model WIZ052. Belkin said the dock charges a phone, earbuds and a smartwatch at the same time. The product includes a "bring-your-own-puck" smartwatch holder and a USB-C port for smartwatch charging, according to the company.

The UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock is priced at AU$119.95 and NZ$129.95. Belkin listed availability as March 2026.

Adapters and hubs

Belkin introduced the ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter, listed as Model AVC024. Belkin said the adapter mirrors or extends screens at 1080p and 60Hz. The company said it does not require Wi‑Fi, apps or drivers. Belkin listed a 40 m range and latency under 80 ms.

Belkin said local pricing and availability for Australia and New Zealand will be communicated close to local launch.

Belkin also announced the Connect 8-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub, listed as Model INC027. Belkin said the hub supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz on Windows and one 4K display on Mac. It also includes up to 100W power-delivery passthrough, according to the company. Belkin said the hub includes a monitor privacy button that turns connected screens off and on.

Belkin said pricing and availability for Australia and New Zealand remain to be confirmed.