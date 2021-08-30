Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed

Yesterday

Cyber specialists are in hot demand and it doesn't look like the demand is in any way faltering, according to new research from Techshielder.

Techshielder has analysed several metrics including average salary, job availability and cost of living to find the best place to live for cybersecurity experts as well as the most in-demand skills to learn in 2021.

Washington D.C has been revealed as the best city for cybersecurity jobs, according to a range of metrics including average salary, job opportunities and living costs. Meanwhile, the research found Singapore has the highest job availability for cybersecurity professional, while cybersecurity experts in Luxembourg earn the highest salaries.

According to the research, networking, threats intelligence and compliance have all been named as the most in-demand skills.

"Cybersecurity is an ever-growing field. Every day, the world relies more and more on technology and, as a result, our digital security is becoming more important than ever," Techshielder says.

"With cyber-attacks on the rise, cybersecurity jobs remain in high demand worldwide, and that number is set to grow. The good news is that if you have the right skills, then you are in demand."

It may not come as a surprise that Washington D.C sits at the top of the ranking the capital is the headquarters of government agencies that employ many cybersecurity professionals.

Scoring a total score of 17.58, the city ranks second for job availability for those looking to work in the cybersecurity sector, balanced with the high average salary of 84,628 this city is a great contender for those looking to work in the industry.

Singapore comes in second place. The southeastern Asia city has the highest job availability out of all the cities examined. However, the average salary of 55,577 and the high cost of living of 3,267 brings it down.

London ranks 8th, losing points because of its lower salary compared to other cities and the high cost of living, the city fails to make the top 5.

Singapore has the most cybersecurity jobs available. Recent graduates and any job seekers looking for a new role can increase their chances of getting hired by looking for cities with the largest number of job openings.

Singapore comes in first place with a job availability of 10, this is followed by Washington D.C and London rounds of the top three (7.17 and 5.30 job availability scores respectively).

At the other end of the scale, we have Islamabad in Pakistan, where the research found there is very limited opportunity for those in the field. Scoring a job availability score of just 1.01 this city has the fewest number of jobs available for cybersecurity professionals.

Techshielder says cybersecurity is a booming field with the potential to grow immensely. Although there are many positions to choose from within the industry, most if not all are well paid due to their importance in society.

"To get the most bang for your buck, it is also important to consider the cost of living. Any salary increase can be swiftly consumed by the differences in the cost of living," it says.

The city of Luxembourg has the highest average salary. While professionals can make a six-figure wage when working in this city, the high cost of living means that money may not go as far as other cities.

At the end of the scale sits Abuja in Nigeria. With a salary of just 1,758.30, this city has the lowest income for cybersecurity specialists.

The most in-demand skills to learn in 2021

"Whilst there is a high demand for jobs, you cant start a career within the cybersecurity sector without the right expertise. There are certain skills you'll need to thrive in the field," Techshielder says.

Finding a proficient applicant to fill one of the many available jobs during a skill shortage is one of the hardest challenges for HR personnel.

According to the research, some of the most in-demand skills are:

Network: One of the most in-demand skills and maybe one of the most important one for anyone in cybersecurity is networking. Understanding how networks work allows you to get a better comprehension of how many things work behind the scene.

Threats:Threat intelligence ranks as the second most in-demand skill in 2021. Being able to evaluate threats and prevent or mitigate cyberattacks is a highly sorted after skill.

Compliance:From the European Unions GDPR to the California Consumer Privacy Act, companies need employees who can assess the risk and understand the paperwork and the security protocols are needed to keep personal data safe.

Cloud:More companies are moving to cloud infrastructure and therefore the need for cloud-savvy professional are on the rise. These experts need to be able to arrange, organise and monitor a virtualised environment such as SaaS, PaaS or IaaS so that they can protect data from being deleted, leaked or even stolen.

"The world of cybersecurity is booming right now and with the field continuing to grow, cybersecurity jobs are in high demand," says Lasse Walstad, cofounder at Techshielder.

"If you are looking to relocate for a job, it's important to take in many factors such as the cost of living and your expected salary, as all of these play a role in how suitable the role is for you.

"The idea of starting your life in a new city might be intimidating, but you may find that with the right job, moving can also be life-changing.

"The cities we mentioned aren't the only places, however, they do represent the best opportunities that await cybersecurity professionals."

Statistics are taken from techshielder.com.