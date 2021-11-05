Story image
Retailers
Online shopping
Shopify
Consumer
COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds

By Catherine Knowles, Yesterday

A new survey of New Zealand consumers from Shopify demonstrates the ways New Zealanders are evolving their shopping habits and preferences in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales in late November, a vast majority (88%) of New Zealanders say that COVID-19 will impact the way they shop, with the most common outcome being an increase in online shopping (mentioned by 60% of shoppers).

New Zealand shoppers say they plan to spend on average $713 over the BFCM long weekend, with a third (35%) citing their plans to spend more than they did last year.

BFCM shoppers plan to look for clothing/footwear/accessories (51%), electronics (40%), and toys/games/hobby supplies (30%).

The survey also shows New Zealanders are a nation of planners when it comes to bargain-hunting. One in five BFCM shoppers (22%) say they're already looking for deals. Another 66% plan to start looking for deals before the long weekend starts.

Macro disruptions to the retail industry, resulting in supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, has also contributed to New Zealand shoppers' habits this BFCM.

Click and collect was reported as more popular among younger and middle-aged online BFCM shoppers, with 45% of 18-34 and 41% of 35-54 online shoppers planning to use curbside pickup during BFCM, compared to just 17% of those aged 55 and over.

In spite of the well-reported strain on delivery services worldwide, New Zealand shoppers maintain high expectations of shipping, with a clear majority (55%) of online BFCM shoppers expecting their purchases will be shipped for free. In addition, 77% expect the retailer to cover the cost of shipping of any return items.

Shopify managing director APAC Shaun Broughton says, “New Zealanders have been quick to adapt their shopping habits to the new norm brought about by COVID-19.

"But the survey results clearly show they expect something in return for this agility: namely, decent delivery and click and collect options and free shipping."

He continues, “The fact so many New Zealanders are planning on researching deals before the long weekend, combined with how many have embraced online shopping, shows the retail industry is dealing with an incredibly savvy shopper in general one who wouldn't hesitate to research and compare deals and checkout options to find exactly what they want.”

Broughton concludes, ‘It’s great to see so many New Zealand shoppers planning on buying locally this BFCM. It’s been a tough year for local retailers, who have shown tremendous resilience in reimagining what retail can be.

"New Zealand consumers are keen to throw their support behind community-owned businesses, rather than at the big department stores, which reinforces the Shop Local movement which gained so much momentum during the pandemic."

Other key findings from the survey include:

  • 35% of online BFCM shoppers mentioned wanting to avoid shopping in-store because of COVID-19.
  • Men plan to spend significantly more than women ($892 vs. $527), as are those with children at home ($833 vs. $616 no children at home) and middle-aged shoppers ($632 among 18-34, $932 among 35-54 and $447 among 55+).
  • 63% plan to shop in-store (in some capacity), with most in-store BFCM purchases made at locally-owned stores (60%) or department stores (52%).
  • Younger and middle-aged online shoppers are generally more likely to purchase an item directly from a social media platform, primarily from Facebook (54% and 55% respectively) or Instagram (48% and 32% respectively).
Related stories
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens>>
COVID: Proof of vaccination phishing scam hits the web>>
NZ telco market reinvents itself post COVID>>
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde>>
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a really fun slice of the past that we all get to enjoy again.>>
Story image
Mental Health
Virtual reality could help treat anxiety - research
The research could pave the way for large-scale efficacy testing, clinical use and cost-effective delivery of intelligent individualised VR technology.>>
Story image
Printers
Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers
Epson’s EcoTank refillable printers do away with the need for hundreds of empty cartridges, most of which end up in a landfill. >>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate
As a card-carrying member of Team Green, can AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card convince Darren Price to switch to Team Red? >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard
The guiding principle of a zero trust security model is that no-one in an organisation — from a new recruit to the CISO — is granted intrinsic trust to access the network.>>
Story image
Dell
James Arnold from Dell New Zealand shares his cancer story
“I live here. I’ve raised my family here, I love it. I’ve paid a considerable amount of tax in this country, and I contribute to the economy. I don’t want to relocate to Australia. This is my home.”>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)
Overall, Back 4 Blood can be a fun game if you are able to find some players online that you like to play with.>>
Story image
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde
A few years ago, Dyson products began to change my life for the better. Constantly reaching for Kleenex and inhalers are now memories. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens
“The 2021 holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a nightmare for both retailers and consumers.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Vodafone hits Microsoft Gold Security milestone
Vodafone is also helping customers protect themselves by showing them how to invest in their people, processes and technologies in a real-world cyberattack experience.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021
Adobe has kicked off Adobe MAX 2021 and revealed previews of the cutting-edge innovations and experimental technology being developed in Adobe Labs.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news
"To deal with these cyber risks, businesses and authorities need to establish cybersecurity practices and policies that can evolve and adapt to the multifaceted cyberthreats.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Week takes cybersecurity back to basics
Cyber Smart Week is a timely reminder that even small changes can make a big difference.>>
Story image
COVID-19
NZ telco market reinvents itself post COVID
"The flat market and pandemic impacts are driving new behaviours from the telcos to innovate as well as become more efficient.">>
Story image
Malware
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?>>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G>>
Story image
Dark web
Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft, Mandiant uncover Russian threat actor targeting cloud services>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Does New Zealand have a chief information security officer?>>
Story image
Ransomware
Notorious ransomware group REvil taken down in government fight back>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
Phishing
COVID: Proof of vaccination phishing scam hits the web>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
Story image
Unisys
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology>>
More stories