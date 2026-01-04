Dreame unveils whole-home smart ecosystem at CES 2026

Dreame Technology will use CES 2026 in Las Vegas to debut its first complete whole-home smart ecosystem, expanding beyond its core robot vacuum business into a broader range of connected devices for domestic, personal and outdoor use.

The Chinese consumer electronics brand plans its largest presence at the annual trade show, with parallel exhibits at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and the Venetian Expo. The main ecosystem showcase will cover about 1,200 square metres at the LVCC, while the Venetian space will focus on premium smart cleaning products.

Dreame, founded in 2017, built its profile with cordless vacuums and robot cleaners. The CES line-up signals a shift in emphasis towards a network of devices that span multiple rooms and categories, all tied to one brand ecosystem.

The company describes its strategy as an evolution from a single-category specialist into a broader connected living provider. It aims to integrate home appliances, personal devices and outdoor products into one environment, while keeping automation largely in the background.

"Evolving from its roots as a smart cleaning pioneer, Dreame is now an enabler of connected living," said a Dreame spokesperson.

Dreame will anchor its showcase with the X60 Max Ultra, a new flagship robot vacuum. The device has a stated height of 7.95cm, which places it in the ultra-thin segment of the market. The company pairs the low profile with what it calls reinforcement smart learning, which is designed to refine navigation and cleaning patterns over time.

Dreame positions the X60 Max Ultra as its most advanced cleaning robot and a central element in the new ecosystem. The product extends the firm's long-running focus on robotic floor care, which has been its main international growth driver.

Smart appliances

The CES presentation will also introduce Dreame-branded smart appliances for the kitchen and living room. These include the overseas debut of the D-Wind Series air conditioner and a refrigerator that adds sparkling water on demand.

The D-Wind Series air conditioner uses a corner-embedded format. This design targets room layouts where conventional wall units have limited reach. The instant sparkling water refrigerator adds an integrated drink feature to a conventional cold storage appliance.

Both products extend the Dreame badge into categories that are highly competitive and often dominated by longer-established white goods brands. They also give the company more hardware anchors inside the home beyond floorcare devices.

Beyond the living room

Dreame will also unveil devices for outdoor maintenance and personal use. The Z2 Ultra pool-cleaning robot is designed for residential pools. It automates vacuuming tasks that are typically handled by manual equipment or installed pool systems.

Alongside the pool cleaner, Dreame will show AI-powered smart rings. The rings target consumers who want wearable devices in a smaller form factor than a smartwatch. The company says the rings address holistic wellness, which suggests tracking functions such as sleep, movement and other physiological indicators.

The ecosystem line-up also features a thumb-sized 8K action camera. The device focuses on compactness and includes smart capture functions and live editing. This places Dreame in competition with action camera specialists as well as smartphone camera systems.

Dreame links these outdoor and personal devices back into its overall ecosystem proposition. The company highlights use cases that connect home, lifestyle and travel scenarios through one brand and app environment.

Two-venue strategy

The LVCC Central Hall booth will serve as Dreame's main stage for the new ecosystem, including the X60 Max Ultra and the extended appliance and personal tech range. The Venetian Expo booth will emphasise smart cleaning, including robot vacuums and other floorcare products that underpin Dreame's original market positioning.

This dual-venue strategy represents an expansion in Dreame's visibility at CES. It also situates the company among large consumer electronics brands that traditionally occupy sizeable LVCC floor space, while still maintaining a presence in the Venetian, which is known for smart home and emerging technology exhibitors.

NBA tie-in

Dreame will add a celebrity element to its showcase through an appearance by former NBA Most Valuable Player Derrick Rose. The basketball player, who became the league's youngest MVP during his career, is scheduled to visit the LVCC booth and view the new products.

The company describes the appearance as a way to draw attention to its expanded portfolio and connect with a broader consumer audience at the show.

"On January 7 at 2:00 PM, Rose will make a special guest appearance to explore Dreame's latest innovations," said Dreame.

Dreame plans further international roll-outs of its ecosystem devices after their first integrated showing at CES 2026.