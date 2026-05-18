Freeview NextGen brings free-to-air TV to broadband

Freeview will launch Freeview NextGen in New Zealand, giving viewers access to free-to-air television over broadband or Wi-Fi without an aerial, satellite dish or app.

Built on the DVB-I standard, the platform is on course to become the first nationwide free-to-air television service to use the system. The launch comes as broadcasters and device makers adapt to a market increasingly shaped by streaming and internet-connected screens.

Freeview NextGen will be integrated into the native setup process on compatible televisions, allowing channels to be tuned automatically through an internet connection. Viewers will not need to download a separate app to watch live free-to-air channels through the service.

At launch, the service is expected to be available on Hisense and TCL television sets, with wider support dependent on more manufacturers adopting the standard.

Hybrid model

The service is also designed to work alongside existing broadcast delivery. Households that connect both broadband and an antenna will be able to combine the two in a single electronic programme guide, with duplicate channels removed automatically.

That reflects the current state of the New Zealand market, where traditional free-to-air viewing remains common but broadband has become central to home entertainment. Freeview aims to keep live television prominent on connected TVs as more viewers expect content to be available through internet-based interfaces rather than separate inputs or external devices.

The change is intended to preserve broad access to free-to-air channels as television design evolves. Connected TVs increasingly foreground streaming services during setup, making broadcast channels less visible unless users install apps, switch inputs or connect aerial equipment.

For Freeview, the launch is an attempt to keep free-to-air broadcasting simple to access while retaining the familiar format of linear television. The goal is to make live channels part of the standard TV experience rather than an additional digital service.

Market shift

Broadcasters in several markets have explored DVB-I as a way to blend traditional television with internet delivery, but Freeview said New Zealand would move ahead of countries where the standard is still being tested. The system is designed to present live channels in a unified guide, regardless of whether they arrive through broadcast networks or broadband connections.

That matters for platform operators and broadcasters because device interfaces are increasingly controlled by television manufacturers and software ecosystems that prioritise apps and subscription services. A built-in route to free-to-air channels could help keep public and commercial broadcast content visible on newer televisions.

The New Zealand launch also points to a wider industry effort to reduce friction in live television viewing. Requiring users to search app stores, manage multiple streaming services or install extra hardware has made free-to-air viewing less straightforward than it once was.

Leon Mead, General Manager at Freeview, set out the rationale for the change.

"Freeview NextGen represents momentum in futureproofing free-to-air television for all New Zealanders. There is no doubt we love streaming live TV, and Freeview NextGen makes this simpler than ever. While the trusty aerial and satellite will be around for a while, this is the future for TV," Mead said.

His comments underline the balance Freeview is trying to strike between maintaining existing broadcast infrastructure and shifting distribution towards broadband. Aerial and satellite reception will remain in use, but the new service gives manufacturers and broadcasters another route to reach viewers who may never connect conventional reception equipment.

Freeview remains New Zealand's main free-to-air platform, aggregating domestic and international channels for nationwide viewing. By embedding internet delivery into the television setup process, it aims to make channel discovery less dependent on hardware installation and more aligned with the way many households already connect their screens.

Initially, uptake will depend on consumers buying compatible television sets rather than updating existing devices. That gives television makers a prominent role in determining whether the model becomes mainstream, especially if additional brands decide to support DVB-I in their products.

For viewers, the practical change is straightforward: live free-to-air channels could appear during setup much like a television joining a home network. If the model gains traction, free-to-air television in New Zealand may become less tied to rooftop aerials and satellite dishes and more closely tied to the broadband connection already used for much of the country's viewing.