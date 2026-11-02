Blackmagic launches UltraStudio Express HD for broadcast

Blackmagic Design has launched the UltraStudio Express HD capture and playback device, available worldwide from USD $565.

Designed for Mac, Windows and Linux computers with USB4 or Thunderbolt connections, it supports SD and HD video formats up to 1080p60.

It includes 3G-SDI input and output, HDMI output for monitoring, and analog video and audio inputs. The device is aimed at users working with legacy broadcast decks, live streaming setups and editing systems.

Blackmagic has rebuilt the product around USB4, following the earlier UltraStudio HD Mini model. It carries video capture, playback and power over a single USB connection, allowing it to run from a laptop battery when used on location.

Software Support

UltraStudio Express HD uses the DeckLink API, allowing it to work with a wide range of video software. Supported applications include DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, Premiere Pro, Open Broadcaster, Fusion, After Effects and Photoshop.

Users can also capture and play back video through Blackmagic's Media Express software. The device supports file formats including Apple ProRes, DNxHD and 10-bit uncompressed video.

Broadcast Connections

For standard-definition work, the device supports 525i59.94 and 625i50. In high definition, it supports 720p, 1080i and 1080p standards up to 1080p60. For 3G-SDI sources, it can switch between level A and level B.

The hardware also includes video reference for synchronised playback to broadcast systems and RS-422 remote control. Dual SDI outputs can be switched to fill and key playback for some broadcast graphics and compositing workflows.

An optional Teranex Mini Smart Panel adds front-panel controls and LCD monitoring. The panel can display video preview, audio meters, timecode and format information.

Developer Access

Blackmagic is also offering a developer SDK for Mac, Windows and Linux for customers who want to build custom tools around the device. The SDK provides both low-level hardware control and higher-level interfaces for more common tasks.

Grant Petty, Chief Executive Officer of Blackmagic Design, said the new model updates a longstanding product line while preserving compatibility with existing equipment. “We know how important the previous UltraStudio HD Mini model has been for our customers, so we're excited we've been able to rebuild it around USB4 with every broadcast connection customers need,” Petty said.

He added: “That means they can keep working with the decks, switchers and monitors they've always had, while plugging into the computers they're buying today or in the future. Plus, it all runs from a laptop battery, so customers can work anywhere!”