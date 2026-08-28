Game review: Elden Ring Tarnished Edition (Switch 2)

When Elden Ring came out in 2022, it was available on every platform at the time except the Nintendo Switch. This is because the original Switch console was too weak to handle a game like Elden Ring.

Four years later, Elden Ring is finally available on a Nintendo platform because Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has hit the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Is this version worth buying, or are you better off playing the game on other platforms? Find out in our full review of Elden Ring Tarnished Edition.

Visuals and performance

The biggest thing to note about Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is that this version only targets 30fps. This includes when the Switch 2 is both docked and undocked. Sadly, there is no 60fps option like there is on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

It's also worth mentioning that the framerate sadly drops below 30fps against huge boss fights or whenever there is a lot of NPC density. If 60fps is so important to you, you are better off buying the game on other platforms.

The resolution is only set at 1080p both when the Switch 2 is docked and undocked. There is no 4K upscaling available, so this version of the game might be a little blurry if you're trying to play it on a huge 4K television.

Despite the graphical shortcomings, Elden Ring still has great art direction, and the visuals can be beautiful if you're playing the Switch 2 as a handheld device. I don't own any other handheld gaming device, so it was convenient playing the game portably before bed.

New and added features

One of the coolest things about Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is that it includes both the base game, as well as the critically acclaimed 'Shadow of the Erdtree' DLC. The price is the same as a normal game, so you are effectively getting the DLC at no extra cost.

That being said, the DLC section isn't available until after you beat the main campaign. I recommend completing the base game because I think the DLC has cooler bosses and is easier to navigate through.

Another thing that has been added to the Switch 2 version is that you get two exclusive starting classes. The two new classes that are available from the start include the Heavy Knight and the Idus Knight.

You also get four exclusive armour sets, and for the first time, you can get new skins for your horse. The skins aren't paid DLC for Switch 2 owners, so this is another win for Nintendo fans.

Sadly, the game only adds motion controls for gestures such as waving, bowing, or pointing. It would have been cool if motion controls were added for things like aiming your bow and arrow, or something of that nature.

Overall gameplay

If you love soulslike games, you will immediately fall in love with Elden Ring Tarnished Edition. The game is a true open-world experience because you can explore the whole land without much guidance, and you will stumble upon lots of enemies and/or huge boss fights.

One of my favourite memories of playing the game was climbing up a steep mountain and wondering where it led. I eventually stumbled upon a huge dragon named Bayle, and I immediately got scared because of his immense size!

The game also allows you to play as many different class types, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. I chose to play as an Astrologer because they can spam magic from afar without risking getting hit up close.

The only type of people who might hate Elden Ring are casual gamers or beginners. This is because the game offers no difficulty settings to make the game easier. If you hate soulslikes, there's a chance you won't like this game, too.

Closing thoughts

If you already own Elden Ring or PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, I don't think Elden Ring Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 is worth getting a second time. This is mainly due to the inferior performance that the Switch 2 has compared to the more powerful hardware platforms.

However, if you have never played Elden Ring and only own a Switch 2, then this version is worth the price of admission. Not only do you get the excellent base game, but the DLC is added basically for free.