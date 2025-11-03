Game review: Two Point Museum (Switch 2)

Two Point Museum is a unique business simulation game where you can operate and own your own museum. You will be in charge of choosing exhibits to display, hiring staff, building facilities, and much more.

The game was released earlier this year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S owners, but now a Nintendo Switch version is available. Let's dive in and see how the portable version of this game fares against its predecessors.

Visuals

For one thing, Two Point Museum on Switch 2 looks far better than Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus do on the original Switch console. The cartoonish graphics look pretty good, no matter if you're playing the game portably or on a TV.

That being said, Two Point Museum on Switch 2 only runs at a maximum of 30fps. This is far lower on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, where the game runs at a much smoother 60fps. Not to mention, the framerate on Switch 2 can drop when lots of objects are on the screen at the same time.

Controls

One of the unique things about the Switch 2 is that it has innovative controls. In some games, you can use the big touch screen to control things. In other games, you can use the new Joy-Cons like a computer mouse.

Sadly, though, Two Point Museum uses none of these innovative features at launch! You just have to use the Joy-Cons like normal controllers. The interface can get clunky to control when you have to use buttons or the directional buttons to pick up items in the game.

The game would have been a much smoother experience if the touch screen or mouse controls are implemented. Whether or not a patch is released to enable these controls remains to be seen…

Game modes

There are two main game modes in Two Point Museum for you to choose from. Firstly, there's Campaign Mode, where you have to do objectives and missions. This is a more guided mode, teaching you the basics of running your own museum.

The second mode is called Sandbox Mode, and this is where you have total freedom to do anything you can. I was able to set a budget of $2 million and chose the right location for my museum. Most things in this mode are already unlocked, so all you need to do is make sure everything is clean and your staff members are happy and healthy!

Overall gameplay

The overall gameplay in Two Point Museum is very enjoyable because there are a variety of things you have to take care of. You need staff to run and clean the museum, plus find exhibit for customers to see.

You also need to make sure your museum has a staff room for your employees to have lunch breaks. The museum also has to have toilets so both staff members and customers have a place to do their business.

The coolest part of the game is sending your staff members on an 'Expedition' so that they can find fossils or other interesting things for you to display in your museum. Some of the things you can display include dinosaur bones, marine life, plants, and even other wacky stuff I will not spoil for you.

Some humourous elements

There are also some humorous moments I encountered while playing Two Point Museum. While I was playing Sandbox Mode, I realised there were thieves trying to steal my exhibits. They disguise themselves as normal citizens, but then change clothes to steal stuff in the museum.

To stop thieves, you can identify them and pour water over them. By doing this, they will get grumpy and run away. The other effective way to stop thieves is grabbing your security team, and they can deal with robbers. The security will escort the thieves out of the museum.

The other funny thing I noticed about the game is that I didn't have enough toilets in the museum. Some customers and staff members will grab their crotch, begging to relieve themselves. Once I built more toilet cubicles, they would be satisfied with the museum's facilities.

Some flaws

I enjoyed a lot of what Two Point Museum has to offer, but there are some minor flaws. Some of the objectives in the campaign mode can be hard to follow with confusing instructions. Navigating the UI using the Switch 2 controls didn't help either.

Some objectives can also be time-consuming. This is because it takes time for new exhibits to be found, and even a longer time to train staff for new positions.

Overall thoughts

Two Point Museum is a fun business simulation game mainly because it's humorous and features unique gameplay. While the Switch 2 version might not be the most ideal way to play the game, it's still great to finally play the game on the go.

Verdict: 8.0/10