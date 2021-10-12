Story image
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost

By Shannon Williams, Today

Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Cloud Skills Boost, a definitive destination for online learning, skills development, and certifications, which seeks to train more than 40 million people with cloud skills.

The driving force behind digital transformations in organisations across multiple industries is having people with the skills required to implement and maintain large-scale cloud deployments. More than 90% of IT leaders say they're looking to grow their cloud environments in the next several years; and yet, more than 80% of those same leaders identified a lack of skills and knowledge within their employees as a barrier to this growth. 

With a growing demand for skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture, Google Cloud Skills Boost will enable learning and professional development at an unprecedented scale, removing skills barriers for businesses, and eventually driving career success for individuals, via the cloud.

"Around the world, organisations across multiple industries are in the midst of digitally transforming their businesses. For many, the COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated things," says Rochana Golani, Google Cloud Learning Services managing director.

"These digital transformations are already impacting the way we work and live, from enabling more sustainable, carbon neutral growth; to creating new business models shaped by artificial intelligence; to allowing unprecedented levels of virtual collaboration at global scale.

"More importantly, the driving force behind these shifts will be people with the skills required to implement and maintain large-scale cloud deployments, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, application development, security, and cloud architecture."

Google Cloud Skills Boost will provide:

  • Access to more than 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges and certification resources;
  • 16 new learning paths, which are also available on-demand globally;
  • Access to all of Google Cloud's in-demand training such as Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine, Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Certification Exam, and more;
  • Personalisation of users own learning paths and validating newly-earned expertise with Google Cloud Skills badges to display their skill proficiencies to employers.

Users who sign up by 6 November will also be able to receive their first month of content at no-cost. Users may now also access Google Cloud training on Coursera at no-cost for one month, until 6 November.

"We're excited to continue this journey with the next generation of cloud leaders and innovators with the skills and knowledge required to grow in their careers and support the global digital transformation," Golani says.

"Google Cloud Skills Boost represents a significant and long-term commitment from Google Cloud to equip the next generation of cloud leaders and innovators with the skills and knowledge they need to grow in their careers and to support our world’s digital transformation."
 

