GoPro launches first interchangeable-lens MISSION 1

GoPro has launched the MISSION 1 PRO ILS, its first interchangeable-lens camera and the third model in the MISSION 1 series.

It is also introducing MISSION Monitor, a free video monitoring app for iPhone and iPad designed for the MISSION 1 range.

MISSION 1 PRO ILS brings a Micro Four Thirds lens mount system to GoPro's compact cinema line, moving beyond the fixed-lens design that has defined much of its camera portfolio. The camera is available for pre-order in Australia and New Zealand at AUD $1,099.95 and NZD $1,399.99, or AUD $949.95 and NZD $1,209.99 for existing subscribers.

GoPro is targeting creators and professional filmmakers who want to use a wider range of lenses, including manual-focus and manual-aperture Micro Four Thirds glass. Adapters can also be used for some vintage and specialist lenses, although the camera does not include electronic contacts for lens controls.

Product shift

The launch marks a notable extension of GoPro's ambitions in the video market. While the brand built its reputation on action cameras, the MISSION 1 PRO ILS pushes further into compact cinema equipment by combining a small body with interchangeable-lens support and higher-end recording formats.

The camera uses the same 50MP 1-inch sensor and GP3 processor as the MISSION 1 PRO. It can record video at up to 8K60, 4K240 and 1440p480, alongside open-gate modes up to 8K30 and 4K120.

GoPro says the camera weighs 197g and that its smaller size could help filmmakers place it in confined spaces, such as inside vehicles, with less rigging. The body remains weatherproof and works with GoPro's existing range of mounts and accessories.

Other listed features include 10-bit colour, GP-Log2 encoding, HLG HDR video, timecode sync and 32-bit float audio recorded to a separate .wav file. The camera also includes focus assist, focus peaking and in-camera stabilisation, although stabilisation support depends on lens type.

Monitoring app

Alongside the camera, GoPro is rolling out MISSION Monitor as a companion app for larger-screen shot preview and camera control. The app lets users connect a MISSION 1 series camera to an iPhone or iPad to review framing and focus before recording.

Features include focus peaking, pinch-to-zoom focus assist, zebra pattern exposure guides, LUT preview and shot overlays. Users can also start and stop recording and switch capture modes from the mobile device.

MISSION Monitor is set to work with devices running iOS 18 or later and will be available free through Apple's app marketplace.

Broader range

The MISSION 1 PRO ILS is the third entry in a series launched earlier this year. GoPro pointed to recognition from several technology and camera publications, as well as awards from industry events, as it seeks to build credibility for the line in a more professional segment of the market.

That push comes as camera makers try to serve a broader mix of creators, from social video producers to film and commercial crews looking for compact secondary cameras. Interchangeable-lens support gives GoPro a way to compete more directly in workflows where lens choice, aspect-ratio flexibility and colour control matter as much as portability.

The system still carries some constraints. Lens support is limited to Micro Four Thirds lenses suited to a 1-inch or larger sensor and to manual focus with either fixed or manually adjustable aperture settings. Lenses are sold separately, adding to the cost for buyers entering the system for the first time.

GoPro says the new battery delivers more than three hours of continuous 4K30 recording and more than five hours of 1080p30 recording on a single charge. Users can also capture still images at up to 50MP and extract frame grabs of up to 44MP from 8K video.

Pre-orders have opened immediately, with retail availability across Australia and New Zealand to follow in September. Existing MISSION 1 products and related bundles are also being discounted, with the standard MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO ranges reduced by AUD $150 and NZD $190.