Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone

By Quentin Guillot
Today

For many years, OPPO has never ceased to impress us, either by the quality of their products or their affordable market prices. With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices. 

Introduction

Let's start with a short introduction to the features of the Find X5. Starting with the aesthetic, the 6.7 inches-long curved screen immediately caught our attention. It was really nice to enjoy all the screen, which was completed by the high quality of the images. Another thing that struck me was how light and slim the phone was, making it easy to carry around in any situation. It is available in two colours: black and white. 

Regarding performance, the Find X5 is equipped with the MariSilicon X chip by OPPO, which delivers incredible power efficiency and makes the phone very fast, interactive and intelligent. 

Camera

Thanks to the MariSilicon X mentioned previously, the camera allows us to utilise 4K Ultra Night Video, which means that all details of shadows appear as natural light. The chip works with a Hasselblad Camera for mobile, and together this allows us to take an amazing Ultra HDR Video. The Swedish brand Hasselblad develops cameras that provide more natural and detailed colours. Integrated into the Find X5's cameras, this quality definitely makes the difference when you want to capture any great moments of life. Powered by a wide-angle view, the two camera lenses will give you the opportunity to catch wide places and landscapes with ease.

Display

With its 10-bit colour depth, the OPPO Find X5's display is able to produce more than 1 Billion colours. This large panel of colours will allow you to surf through apps and features with an extremely high degree of viewing quality. Watching videos and playing mobile games are really enjoyable with this phone.

With the X5, you can also organise your display according to your wishes. You can choose your app's navigation system, screen layout and the way you want app animations to run. One of the valuable points of this display is that it can be turned into Dark mode. Finding your way around all these apps had never been so easy.

Battery performance

For most of us, one of the main expectations we have of our phones is the battery capability. The Find X5 one can easily run a whole day, even if you are using it all that time. The 80W SUPERVOOC technology in the battery delivers 100% charge in approximately 35min, which is definitely noticeable! The cable plug is a USB C type, allowing for easy charging opportunities as well.

Price

The OPPO Find X5 is available starting at 1500$ for a 256GB phone. It's currently one of the cheapest phones in the premium phone market. If you want the Pro version, it is around 300$ more.

Overall, this phone is a delight to use and the perfect device for anyone wanting a reliable and efficient smartphone.

Main and relevant features

  • High-quality pictures and video
  • High colour quality and display
  • Screen personalisation 
  • Long battery life
  • Fast battery reload
  • 5G
  • Affordable price for a premium phone
