Intel unveils 14th Gen Core processors at CES

At this year's CES, Intel announced its comprehensive Intel Core 14th Generation mobile and desktop processor lineup, with significant introductions for enthusiasts and mainstream systems. Leading this showcase is the flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX, which sports 24 cores and claims to offer the world's top-tier experience for mobile enthusiasts.

The full complement of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors was also made public, offering 65-watt and 35-watt models aimed at mainstream desktop, All-in-One, and edge devices. Parallelly, Intel kicked off their new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 line, headed by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U that touts 10 cores, 12 threads, and turbo frequencies up to 5.4 gigahertz (GHz).

Roger Chandler, Vice President of Intel and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstations, Client Computing Group, emphasised that the Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is designed to deliver excellent performance and advanced features for both enthusiasts and mainstream PC users. The focus is on providing high-quality capabilities that cater to the needs of a broad range of users.

Roger Chandler stated, "Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike."

“Enthusiasts on-the-go can now enjoy the best mobile experience available today with our HX-series processors. And mainstream desktop users can now experience the efficient performance and robust platform features available in our latest-gen 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors," said Roger Chandler.

At the forefront of the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors is the i9-14900HX, engineered for gamers, creators, and professionals who require higher compute performance and the versatility of a laptop. This model offers eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), amalgamating top-tier connectivity with impressive single- and multi-thread performance. The HX-series also features a significant performance leap for content creators, complete with 50% more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

Expanding the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop stack allows mainstream PC users and businesses across various vertical markets to discover the advantages of Intel's latest-gen desktop processors. Catering to the daily demands of users, these 18 new processors offer varied capabilities to game, create, and work while maintaining the platform features expected from Intel.

The introduction of the Intel Core U mobile processor Series 1 brings efficient performance and robust features for mainstream PCs in thin-and-light formats. This new mobile processor product line also holds on to the platform features that PC users have come to expect from Intel's mobile processors.

Mobile systems powered by the Intel Core U Processor Series 1 are slated to hit the market in the first quarter of 2024, with further details to be released by Intel partners.