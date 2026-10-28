Iqunix launches EV63 EDG Edition keyboard for gamers

IQUNIX is preparing to launch the EV63 EDG Edition keyboard in collaboration with EDward Gaming, adding a sixth variant to its EV63 line.

The model is based on IQUNIX's EV63 Hall Effect keyboard and uses EDward Gaming's black-and-gold team design. The keyboard was refined through five rounds of joint tuning with the esports organisation and shaped around competitive gameplay requirements.

The collaboration centres on EDward Gaming, also known as EDG, a team recognised in the VALORANT scene. IQUNIX said the standard EV63 is already used by professional teams including EDG, Wolves Esports and MIBR, as well as players such as Grim, Fyr, gokedTV, Subroza, Fugu and Hiko.

Competitive focus



One of the main changes in the EDG Edition is a Timing Synchronization System, or TSS, developed from feedback from EDG. IQUNIX said the system aligns keyboard input processing with a PC's USB polling cycle to improve timing consistency and make response more predictable.

The device also uses the company's HyperCore V3.1 firmware. IQUNIX said latency tests showed actuation latency of 0.29-0.30 ms and release latency of 0.26-0.27 ms.

The keyboard also supports 8,000 Hz polling, 16,000 Hz scanning and 0.01 mm Rapid Trigger. IQUNIX positioned those features around use cases such as counter-strafing, direction changes and repeated inputs in competitive play.

Alongside standard keyboard input, the EV63 EDG Edition includes a Gamepad Mode. IQUNIX said this allows keypress depth to translate into different levels of input in supported games, giving players more variable movement and control.

The keyboard also includes what IQUNIX calls Smart Switch Adaptation. The feature automatically recognises 99% of mainstream Hall Effect switches, aimed at making switch replacement and compatibility easier for users who want to modify the device.

Team branding

Much of the product's identity rests on direct references to EDward Gaming's competitive record. The keyboard includes a 2024 World Championship star emblem referencing the team's VALORANT Champions 2024 title.

It also includes a 2026 VCT CN Stage 1 commemorative keycap, two CNC-machined metal keycaps with enamel detailing and gold accents, and soft-touch frosted PC keycaps. The package also contains six EDG player cards tied to the team's 2026 league season and keycaps featuring raised player signatures.

The product follows other recent themed releases from the keyboard maker, including the EV63 Ghost in the Shell Edition and the EC75. With the EDG model, the company continues to link hardware launches to gaming and pop culture partnerships.

IQUNIX describes itself as a manufacturer focused on aluminium-bodied keyboards. It said fans also refer to it as "Aluminum Factory" because its keyboard bodies are made from aluminium.

The EV63 range now spans six variants, with existing options including Violet, Silver Knight, Dark Knight and two Ghost in the Shell editions. The EDG model extends that line with a design aimed at esports fans and players looking for Hall Effect keyboards with low-latency specifications.

IQUNIX said the EV63 EDG Edition is "built around EDG's signature black-and-gold aesthetic and refined through five rounds of joint tuning".