Today
Story image
Kaseya
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Cybereason

Kaseya ransomware attack reminder that attackers still have the upper hand

By Shannon Williams

Last week's Kaseya ransomware attack is a reminder that attackers are still holding the advantage over potential victoms, acorrding to Cybereason.

Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by a sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from Kaseya.

The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then encrypted the files of those providers' customers simultaneously.

“The global Kaseya attack is a reminder that the public and private sector need to change the way cyber conflict is fought," says Lior Div, CEO and co-founder at Cybereason.

"The truth is that attackers still enjoy the advantage. The goal isn't to block and prevent all attacks -- an operation like Kaseya and SolarWinds demonstrates that's not always possible -- the goal is to quickly detect suspicious or malicious activity, and ensure you have the visibility, intelligence, and context to understand and remove the threat."

Div says modern security companies have the technologies that can end these ransomware attacks. 

"I believe it is our job to disrupt these operations. Technology, coupled with public and private partnerships is a step in the right direction to help in this fight against the REvil ransomware gangs and others like them."

According to Div, the focus needs to be shifted from dealing with ransomware after the fact to disrupting the earliest stages of attacks through behavioural detections - this is the operation centric approach to cybersecurity. 

"We can’t just focus on the ransomware attack - by then it is too late," Div says.

"Look at the earlier stages of the attack when criminals are inserting malicious code into the supply chain for instance. The ransomware is the symptom of the larger disease we need to treat."

Div adds this newest attack will once again start the debate about whether it makes sense to rip and replace legacy computer networks used by public and private sector organisations.

"That simply isn't going to fix the problem. We have spent trillions of dollars on cybersecurity over the past 20 years. And in many ways, we're no safer today. We could spend another $250 billion or $250 trillion and it will only incrementally help. What matters is how the money is spent."

The coming days will reveal the names of companies impacted by the Kaseya ransomware attack. 

"We will also learn if companies are meeting the ransom demands of the REvil gang. In general, it doesn’t pay to pay ransoms. A recent Cybereason global research study found that 80% of companies that paid a ransom were hit a second time," says Div. 

"Overall, paying ransoms only emboldens threat actors and drives up ransom demands. Still, whether or not to pay a ransom is an individual choice each company needs to make. 

"Consult with your legal team, insurer and law enforcement agencies before making any decision. In those rare life or death situations, paying a ransom could very well be the right decision.”

Related stories
Threats of stalking and doxing still loom on dating apps>>
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum>>
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic>>
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200% >>
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Huawei
Huawei showcases solar portfolio
"One of Huawei's strategic initiatives is to develop innovations that reduce energy consumption for a low-carbon world.">>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200%
“Accelerating interest and demand for bitcoin has provided cyber criminals with a payments method that is virtually untraceable, enabling a multi-billion economy of ransomware.">>
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum
LinkedIn is facing its second leak in two months, this time with the data of 700 million users posted online.  >>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router
The D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router is a no-nonsense solution for everyday home internet use.>>
Story image
Game review
Game preview: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC)
We spent some time with a preview build of Milestone’s upcoming racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI
The draft includes a framework to ‘ensure digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals’.>>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)
It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region.>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives
Organisations are ill-equipped to deal with growing security threats such as malware and data theft.  >>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Fixture’s S1 mount allows Nintendo Switch owners to connect their screen to the Switch Pro controller, whilst the S1 Carrying Case allows the upgraded set-up to be packed away nicely.>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network
Coverage extends across Hamilton Central, as well as parts of Claudelands, Chartwell and Fairfield, with further coverage being added before the end of the month.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)
I was scared the game was going to be similar to Code Vein which was Bandai Namco’s take on a Dark Souls game. >>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic
 "Although the report indicates the web is still awash with harmful and inappropriate content, it is a positive sign public awareness around this important issue is increasing.">>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021
Ericsson predicts 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021, with an estimated one million new subscriptions every day.>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
Story image
Surveillance
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Story image
Stalkerware
Threats of stalking and doxing still loom on dating apps>>
Story image
Surveillance
Review finds NZSIS use of CCTV surveillance 'lawful & responsible'>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NICE announces AI ethics framework as industry booms>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)>>
Story image
LEGO
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers with cryptomining malware >>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone>>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11>>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
More stories