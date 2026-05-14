Krafted launches replaceable battery laptop power bank

Krafted has launched Edge on Kickstarter, a slim laptop power bank with a replaceable battery system.

Designed to sit beneath a laptop rather than act as a separate charging brick, Edge joins Krafted's existing line-up, which includes the Connex charging hub and the Couch wireless charger.

Sustainability is central to the pitch. Most power banks are sealed units that are discarded once their battery cells degrade, but Edge uses a modular battery cassette that lets users replace the cells without replacing the entire device.

Edge measures 8.5mm at its thinnest point and 12.88mm at its thickest, with a footprint of 270mm by 190mm. Krafted says that allows it to fit under laptops from 13in to 16in and into a standard sleeve or backpack pocket.

The device has a 20,000mAh capacity made up of four 5,000mAh cells. According to Krafted, that is enough for four full laptop charges or five full phone charges from a single charge, and the unit itself can be recharged in about two hours.

Power output is rated at up to 65W through USB-C, enough to run a laptop rather than just provide slow top-up charging. Alongside the main USB-C connection, Edge also includes a second USB-C port and two USB-A ports for charging other devices such as phones, tablets and accessories at the same time.

Materials are also part of the design story. The body is made from 7075 aluminium alloy, while the top panel uses OBP-certified ocean plastic. The product also includes a built-in braided fabric cable with a magnetic metal connector at one end and a plant-based faux-leather tag at the other.

Pricing

Edge is available on Kickstarter at an early-backer price of £103, with a standard retail price of £118. In the US, the early-backer price is $139 and the standard retail price is $159.

Krafted was founded by Charlie Rudge and Vinal Patel, who the company says bring 25 years of combined experience in product design and consumer electronics.

Waste focus

The launch comes as consumer electronics brands face greater scrutiny over repairability, product lifespan and electronic waste. Portable batteries and charging accessories are a large part of the market for mobile workers and travellers, but many products remain difficult to repair once internal cells begin to fail.

Krafted is positioning Edge against that backdrop by focusing on battery replacement rather than a sealed design. The approach is intended to keep the outer hardware in use for longer and reduce the need to replace the entire product when battery performance falls.

The company was founded on the view that consumer technology products should be more durable and less disposable than much of the current market. Edge is the latest test of whether buyers will pay a premium for design choices linked to longevity and repairability rather than capacity and charging speed alone.

The product is priced above many mass-market power banks, but Krafted is trying to distinguish it through its low-profile form factor, laptop-focused output and replaceable battery design.

Rudge and Patel say Krafted was created to make consumer technology that is more sustainable, durable and thoughtfully designed than disposable alternatives.