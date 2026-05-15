Spotify expands child managed accounts on free tier

Spotify has expanded managed accounts for children to its free, ad-supported tier, with the rollout starting in Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden.

Parents and guardians on any Spotify plan can now create managed accounts for young listeners under 13, or the equivalent age in each market, through the platform's parental controls settings. The move extends a tool previously available only to Premium Family users in selected markets.

These accounts are designed to give children a separate music space while letting adults limit what they can access. On the free tier, managed accounts include advertising, while households that want an ad-free option can still use Premium Family to add young listeners as plan members.

Children using managed accounts will get a music-only version of Spotify. They can create playlists and receive music recommendations, including through Spotify's daylist feature, but they will not have access to features such as Messages and Jam.

Video and Canvas looping visuals are disabled by default for these accounts in all markets. Parents and guardians can also filter out content marked explicit by rights holders and manage playback for specific artists.

Each managed account will also receive its own annual Wrapped summary, separate from the listening data of the parent or guardian who created it. That means a child's listening habits will not affect the adult account's year-end statistics.

Parental controls

To create a managed account, parents must go to the parental controls section in settings and follow the setup process. Once the account is active, they can adjust preferences from their own settings at any time.

The expansion broadens Spotify's family safety offering on its free service as digital platforms face growing scrutiny over how children use apps, discover content and interact with recommendation systems. By limiting managed accounts to music and disabling several social and visual features, Spotify is drawing a clearer line between younger users and the wider app experience.

Spotify framed the launch around family listening habits, saying 94% of its users rely on the platform to discover new music and artists, while 54% share what they are listening to with their children.

It also said 93% of users are interested in features that give them more control over their listening experience. The company recently introduced broader video controls that let listeners on any plan turn music videos, podcast videos and Canvas visuals on or off for themselves and for other members of a Family plan.

The latest change extends those family-oriented controls beyond paying households. It also gives Spotify another way to bring younger users into its ecosystem early while keeping account management in adult hands.

For families on the free tier, the offering remains more limited than the paid family product. Young listeners will hear adverts in the app, including messages explaining how to use Spotify, and they will not get the full range of features available to standard accounts.

Still, the launch marks a notable shift in how Spotify structures access for children. Rather than requiring a family subscription to create a separate supervised profile, it is now making that option available to households that do not pay for Premium.

The initial market list spans Latin America, Europe and Oceania, suggesting Spotify is testing demand and operational requirements across different regions before considering a wider rollout. It did not outline any further expansion plans in the announcement.

Managed accounts currently support only music listening, with video and Canvas looping visuals disabled by default and no access to features such as Messages and Jam.